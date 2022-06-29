Amy Yasbeck Net Worth:

What is Amy Yasbeck's net worth and salary?

Amy Yasbeck is an American actress who has a net worth of $16 million. Yasbeck is probably best known for playing Casey Chapel Davenport on the NBC sitcom "Wings" (1994–1997), and she is also notable for being married to actor John Ritter from 1999 until his death in 2003.

Amy has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Pretty Woman" (1990), "Problem Child" (1990), "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "The Mask" (1994), and "Dracula: Dead and Loving It" (1995) and the television series "Days of Our Lives" (1986–1987), "Magnum, P.I." (1987–1988), "Alright Already" (1997–1998), and "Life on a Stick" (2005). In 2010, Yasbeck published the book "With Love and Laughter, John Ritter," which is described as "both a moving portrait of her husband, and an extremely relatable examination of the painful process of grieving."

Early Life

Amy Yasbeck was born Amy Marie Yasbeck on September 12, 1962, in Blue Ash, Ohio. Her mother, Dorothy, was a homemaker, and her father, John, owned a grocery store and worked as a butcher. When Amy was a child, her photo appeared on Easy-Bake Oven package art. She attended the Catholic schools Summit Country Day School and Ursuline Academy. Yasbeck's father died of a heart attack in 1982, and her mother passed away from emphysema two years later. After the deaths of her parents, Amy relocated to New York City.

Career

In 1985, Yasbeck appeared in the unsold CBS pilot for "Rockhopper," and from 1986 to 1987, she played Olivia Reed on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Her first film was 1987's "House II: The Second Story," and that year she also guest-starred on "Dallas," "Spies," and "Werewolf" and began a four-episode stint on "Magnum, P.I." In 1988, Amy appeared in the pilot for "China Beach" and played the lead role of mermaid Madison Bauer in the TV movie "Splash, Too," and in 1989, she guest-starred on "Murphy Brown" and "Generations" and appeared in the television films "Trenchcoat in Paradise" and "Little White Lies." In 1990, she co-starred with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in "Pretty Woman," which grossed $463.4 million against a $14 million budget," then she played Florence "Flo" Healy in "Problem Child."

She appeared in 1991's "Problem Child 2" as a different character, Annie Young. Yasbeck guest-starred on "Midnight Caller" (1990), "Matlock" (1990; 1993), "Murder, She Wrote" (1991), "The Cosby Show" (1991), "Get a Life" (1992), "Designing Women" (1992), and "Quantum Leap" (1992), and she appeared in the 1991 TV movie "Dillinger." In 1993, she played Maid Marian in "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," which was directed by Mel Brooks, and in 1994, she co-starred with Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in "The Mask." The film was a massive hit, bringing in $351.6 million at the box office.

In 1994, Amy guest-starred on "Diagnosis: Murder" and "Dave's World" and began starring as Casey Chappel Davenport on "Wings" alongside Tim Daly, Steven Weber, Crystal Bernard, Thomas Haden Church, and Tony Shalhoub. Yasbeck joined the cast during season six and appeared in 74 episodes. In 1995, she appeared in the film "Home for the Holidays" and co-starred with Leslie Nielsen and her "Wings" love interest Steven Weber in "Dracula: Dead and Loving It." Amy starred in the 1996 TV movies "Bloodhounds II" and "Sweet Dreams," and from 1997 to 1998, she had a main role on The WB sitcom "Alright Already." In 1998, she appeared in the films "Denial" and "The Odd Couple II" and the TV movie "Dead Husbands," then she guest-starred on "It's Like, You Know…" (1999) and "Just Shoot Me!" (2003). In 2005, Amy played Michelle Lackerson on the Fox sitcom "Life on a Stick," then she guest-starred on "That's So Raven" (2006) and lent her voice to an episode of "Shorty McShorts' Shorts" (2007). In 2010, she competed on "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?" and appeared on "Hot in Cleveland," and then she guest-starred on "Bones" (2013), "Modern Family" (2013), "Workaholics" (2013), and "Pretty Little Liars" (2016).

Personal Life

Amy married actor John Ritter on September 18, 1999. They starred together in several projects before marrying, most notably the "Problem Child" franchise. The couple welcomed daughter Stella on September 11, 1998.

Sadly, John died on her 5th birthday (which was also the day before Amy's 41st birthday), on September 11, 2003. While rehearsing on the set of "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter," Ritter collapsed and was rushed to the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed him with aortic dissection. Though he was taken into surgery, doctors were not able to save his life, and he died at 10:48 that night at the age of 54.

Seven years after his death, Yasbeck spoke about the loss, telling "Access Hollywood's" Billy Bush, "I have a, you know, a John Ritter-shaped hole in my heart. Nobody can replace that." A few weeks after Ritter died, Yasbeck founded The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health to "raise awareness for thoracic aortic disease through genetic research, widespread education, and radical advocacy."

Wrongful Death Lawsuit

After Ritter died, Yasbeck filed a $67 million wrongful death lawsuit against several of John's doctors and the hospital where he died. Several of the defendants settled for a reported $14 million, with the biggest settlement – a reported $9.4 million – coming from Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Real Estate

In 1996, John Ritter paid $2.2 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California. Amy continued living in the home for several years after John's death. Yasbeck put the home on the market for $6.5 million in 2017, and it sold for $55,000 over her asking price in August of that year.