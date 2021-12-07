Amy Smart Net Worth:

splits: 12

What is Amy Smart's Net Worth?

Amy Smart is an American actress and fashion model who has a net worth of $8 million. Amy Smart is best known for her performances in films such as "Starship Troopers," "Varsity Blues," "Road Trip," and "The Butterfly Effect." On television, she had recurring roles on the series "Felicity," "Shameless," and "Justified," and began playing the main role of Barbara Whitmore on the superhero series "Stargirl" in 2020. Smart's other credits include the films "Starsky & Hutch," "The Single Moms Club," and "Among Ravens."

Early Life

Amy Smart was born on March 26, 1976 in Los Angeles, California to John, a salesman, and Judy, who worked at a museum. She was raised in the Topanga Canyon area. Growing up, Smart studied ballet for 10 years. As a teen, she went to Palisades Charter High School.

Career Beginnings

Smart began her career as a model in Milan, Italy. She went on to appear in the music video for the Lemonheads' "It's About Time" in 1993. Three years later, she made her acting debut in the television film "Her Costly Affair." Subsequently, in 1997, Smart made her debut on the big screen when she appeared in three movies: the horror anthology film "Campfire Tales," the independent drama "The Last Time I Committed Suicide," and the science-fiction action film "Starship Troopers." Also that year, she had a leading role in the direct-to-video action film "High Voltage."

Film Career

Following her big year in 1997, Smart was in the comedies "How to Make the Cruelest Month" and "Starstruck," and the slasher film "Strangeland." She then had something of a breakthrough in 1999, when she played the girlfriend of a high school football player in the coming-of-age sports dramedy "Varsity Blues." Starring James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight, Paul Walker, Scott Caan, and Ron Lester, the film was a significant box-office success. The same year, Smart had a leading role in the teen stoner comedy "Outside Providence," adapted from Peter Farrelly's eponymous novel. Her subsequent credits were the sex comedy "Road Trip"; the modernized Shakespeare adaptation "Scotland, PA"; the ensemble comedy "Rat Race"; the road film "Interstate 60"; the teen sex comedy "National Lampoon's Barely Legal"; the teen dramedy "The Battle of Shaker Heights"; and the mystery thriller "Blind Horizon."

Smart had a major year in 2004, appearing in three films. She had supporting roles in the romantic comedy "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!" and the buddy cop action film "Starsky & Hutch," and a leading role in the science-fiction thriller "The Butterfly Effect" opposite Ashton Kutcher. This was followed by another big year in 2005, when Smart starred in the drama "Bigger Than the Sky" and the comedies "The Best Man" and "Just Friends." She subsequently had starring roles in "Peaceful Warrior," "Crank," "Life in Flight," "Mirrors," "Seventh Moon," "Love N' Dancing," "Crank: High Voltage," and "Dead Awake." Smart's other credits have included the action film "The Reunion"; the thriller "Columbus Circle"; the dark comedy "No Clue"; Tyler Perry's dramedy "The Single Moms Club"; the supernatural horror film "Flight 7500"; the ensemble dramedy "Among Ravens"; and the sports biopic "The Brawler," in which she portrayed the wife of heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner.

Television Career

Smart had her first significant role on television from 1999 to 2001, when she played the recurring role of Ruby in the second and third seasons of the series "Felicity." During this time, she also starred in the miniseries "The '70s." In 2003, Smart had a guest-starring role on the sitcom "Scrubs," playing one of the many love interests of Zach Braff's main character J.D. She next lent her voice to the animated sketch comedy series "Robot Chicken," on which she continued to appear for several years. Smart landed her first main role in 2006, playing a professional thief opposite Ray Liotta and Virginia Madsen on the CBS series "Smith." However, only three episodes were aired before the show was canceled.

In 2011, Smart starred opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the television film "12 Dates of Christmas." The same year, she began playing the recurring role of Jasmine Hollander on the Showtime series "Shameless." Smart had another recurring role in 2014, playing Alison Brander in the fifth season of the FX Western crime series "Justified." Also that year, she starred in the Lifetime television movie "Run for Your Life." Smart was subsequently in two episodes of the IFC comedy series "Maron," and appeared in the television films "Sister Cities" and "Love at First Glance." She landed one of her biggest television roles yet in 2020, when she began playing Barbara Whitmore, the mother of the titular character, on the superhero series "Stargirl."

Personal Life

In 2011, Smart married HGTV personality Carter Oosterhouse. The duo wed in Oosterhouse's hometown of Traverse City, Michigan. After Smart struggled for years to conceive, the couple had a daughter named Flora via surrogate in 2016.

Amy is a certified yoga instructor.

Real Estate

In 2012 Amy and Carter paid $2.5 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California. They listed this home for sale in 2017 for $3.8 million, selling it a few months later for $3.45 million.

Amy previously owned a different home in Beverly Hills which she sold in 2011 for $1.12 million. Carter previously owned a town home in Manhattan Beach, Ca which he sold in 2015 for $1.7 million.

In January 2017 they paid $2.9 million for a three-acre property in Malibu. They put this house up for rent in 2020 for $23,000 per month.