What is Amy Irving's net worth?

Amy Irving is an American actress who has a net worth o $120 million. Amy Irving was married to Steven Spielberg for five years and received the majority of her net worth in their subsequent divorce settlement. Outside of her marriage to Spielberg, Amy is known for films such as "Carrie," "The Fury," "Yentl," "Crossing Delancey," and "Traffic." She has also had a prolific career in theater, with credits including "The Country Wife," "Amadeus," "The Road to Mecca," and "Broken Glass." On television, Irving had recurring roles on "Alias" and "Zero Hour."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $120 Million Date of Birth: Sep 10, 1953 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Palo Alto Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Amy Irving's Net Worth

Steven Spielberg Divorce Settlement

Amy and Steven did not marry with a formally executed prenuptial agreement. They reportedly signed a form of a prenup on a napkin, but a judge ultimately rejected the napkin as being an officially recognized agreement. In the end, Steven was ordered to pay Amy a $100 million divorce settlement consisting of cash and real estate. It still stands as one of the most-expensive divorce settlements in Hollywood history.

Early Life and Education

Amy Irving was born on September 10, 1953 in Palo Alto, California to actress Priscilla Pointer and actor and director Jules Irving. She has a brother named David who became a director and screenwriter, and a sister named Katie who went on to sing and teach deaf children. Irving grew up in San Francisco, where her father co-founded the Actor's Workshop. She was very active in local theater as a youth. Irving attended the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. When she was a teenager, she moved with her family to New York City, where her father became the director of the Lincoln Center Repertory Theater. In the Big Apple, Irving attended the Professional Children's School. She later trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Theater Career

Irving made her Broadway debut when she was only 12, appearing in a walk-on role in the comedy play "The Country Wife." She next appeared on stage in 1975 in a Los Angeles Free Shakespeare Society production of "Romeo and Juliet," starring as Juliet; she would reprise the role in Seattle in 1982. In between those productions, Irving replaced Jane Seymour for nine months in "Amadeus" on Broadway. She returned to Broadway to appear in "Heartbreak House" from 1983 to 1984. During that time, Irving also acted in productions of "Blithe Spirit" and "The Glass Menagerie" in New Mexico. Toward the end of the 1980s, she appeared in "Three Sisters" at the Williamston Theatre Festival and "The Road to Mecca" off-Broadway. For the latter play, Irving won an Obie Award.

In the 1990s, Irving acted in such plays as "The Heidi Chronicles" and Arthur Miller's "Broken Glass," the latter being the original production. Moving into the new millennium, she appeared in "Ghosts," "The Exonerated," and "Celadine." In 2006, Irving starred in the one-woman play "A Safe Harbor for Elizabeth Bishop." The same year, she appeared on Broadway in the American premiere of Tom Stoppard's "The Coast of Utopia." Irving's other credits have included "The Waters of March," "A Little Night Music," and "We Live Here."

Film Career

Irving made her film debut playing Sue Snell in Brian De Palma's 1976 supernatural horror film "Carrie." She reunited with De Palma two years later to star in his supernatural thriller "The Fury." Irving subsequently starred in "Voices," "Honeysuckle Rose," and "The Competition." In 1983, she played Hadass Vishkower in Barbra Streisand's romantic musical "Yentl." For her performance, Irving earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She subsequently starred in Blake Edwards's "Micki & Maude," her brother's "Rumpelstiltskin," and Joan Micklin Silver's "Crossing Delancey." Irving also provided the singing voice of Jessica Rabbit in the live-action/animated fantasy film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

Irving began the 1990s with a starring role in the thriller "A Show of Force." She next lent her voice to the animated film "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West." Irving's other credits during the decade included "Benefit of the Doubt," "Carried Away," "I'm Not Rappaport," "Deconstructing Harry," "The Confession," and "The Rage: Carrie 2," in which she reprised her role as Sue Snell. Kicking off the 21st century, Irving starred in the romantic comedy "Bossa Nova" and appeared in the ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh's epic crime drama "Traffic." She went on to appear in "Thirteen Conversations About One Thing," "Tuck Everlasting," "Hide and Seek," and "Adam." In 2018, Irving reunited with Soderbergh for his psychological horror film "Unsane." A few years after that, she appeared in Amy Koppelman's "A Mouthful of Air," based on Koppelman's book.

Television Career

Irving began appearing on television in the mid-70s; her credits included episodes of "The Rookies," "Police Woman," and "Happy Days." She also appeared in the television films "James Dean," "Dynasty," "Panache," and "I'm a Fool," as well as in the war drama miniseries "Once an Eagle." In the 80s, Irving starred in the miniseries "The Far Pavilions" and the television film "Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna." She didn't appear much on the small screen in the 90s, although she did co-host the 48th Annual Tony Awards with Anthony Hopkins and appear in an episode of "Spin City."

Early in the new millennium, Irving was in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." From 2002 to 2005, she played the recurring role of Emily Sloane on the action series "Alias." Irving didn't act on television again until the next decade, when she had guest roles on "House," "The Good Wife," and "The Affair," and a recurring role on the short-lived series "Zero Hour."

Personal Life

Amy was married to director Steven Spielberg from 1985 to 1989. They also dated from 1976 to 1980. Their split after this original dating period reportedly cost Amy the starring role of Marion Ravenwood in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." After reuniting and marrying in 1985 they soon welcomed a son named Max but divorced in 1989, with Irving receiving a $100 million settlment.

Amy was then married to Brazilian director Bruno Barreto from 1996 to 2005. They had been dating since 1990. That same year they welcomed a son named Gabriel.

In 2007 Amy married documentary filmmaker Kenneth Bowser Jr.

Real Estate

In November 2015, Amy paid $9 million for an apartment at 75 Central Park West in New York City.