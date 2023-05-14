What is Amy Brenneman's Net Worth?

Amy Brenneman is an American actress, producer and writer who has a net worth of $16 million. A small portion of her net worth is attributable to her husband Brad Silberling, a successful film and television director. They met when he directed her on an episode of "NYPD Blue."

Date of Birth: Jun 22, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: New London Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.676 m)

Amy Brenneman is best known for starring on the television series "Judging Amy" and "Private Practice." Amy created, produced and starred in "Judging Amy," which was based on her mother's life experience as a working judge and single mother. The series ran 138 episodes over six seasons. She has also starred on such series as "NYPD Blue," "Goliath," "Tell Me Your Secrets," "Shining Girls," and "The Old Man." Additionally, Brenneman has appeared in many films, including "Heat," "Daylight," "Nevada," "Nine Lives," and "The Jane Austen Book Club."

Early Life and Education

Amy Brenneman was born on June 22, 1964 in New London, Connecticut to Frederica, a Connecticut superior court judge, and Russell Jr., an environmental lawyer. She is of Jewish descent through her mother, and has English, Irish, and Swiss ancestry through her Protestant father. Raised in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Brenneman attended Glastonbury High School, where she acted in school theater productions. For her higher education, she went to Harvard University, graduating in 1987 with a degree in comparative religion. While still a student there, Brenneman co-founded Cornerstone Theatre Company.

Television Career

Brenneman got her start on television in 1992 on the short-lived CBS series "Middle Ages." She had her breakthrough the next year when she landed the main role of Janice Licalsi, a mob-connected detective, on the new ABC police procedural series "NYPD Blue." During her time on the show through 1994, Brenneman earned two Emmy Award nominations. Later in the decade, she played the recurring role of Faye Moskowitz on the NBC sitcom "Frasier," and starred alongside Kathy Baker in the television film "A.T.F." Brenneman also starred as the titular artist in the television film "Mary Cassatt: An American Impressionist." She had her biggest role on a regular series from 1999 to 2005, starring as the title character on the CBS legal drama "Judging Amy." The show was based on the real-life experiences of Brenneman's mother Frederica. For her work on "Judging Amy," Brenneman received three Emmy and three Golden Globe Award nominations.

After "Judging Amy," Brenneman had her next main role on the ABC medical drama series "Private Practice," playing Dr. Violet Turner. The show ran from 2007 to 2013. Following that, Brenneman played the main role of Laurie Garvey on the HBO supernatural drama series "The Leftovers," which aired from 2014 to 2017. She went on to appear in episodes of "Veep" and "Jane the Virgin" before starring in the third season of the Amazon Prime Video legal drama "Goliath." Also on Amazon Prime Video, Brenneman starred in the short-lived thriller series "Tell Me Your Secrets" in 2021. The year after that, she had main roles in the Apple TV+ series "Shining Girls" and the FX series "The Old Man," both thrillers.

Film Career

On the big screen, Brenneman first appeared in the 1995 romcom "Bye Bye Love." Later that year, she had roles in the fantasy film "Casper" and Michael Mann's crime film "Heat." In 1996, Brenneman starred in the psychological thriller "Fear" and the action disaster film "Daylight." She subsequently starred in the 1997 drama "Nevada" and Neil LaBute's 1998 black comedy "Your Friends & Neighbors." Brenneman finished the decade with a supporting role in the dramedy "The Suburbans," about a fictional one-hit wonder rock band.

Kicking off the 21st century, Brenneman appeared in the ensemble cast of Rodrigo García's romantic drama "Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her." She was next in the 2003 drama "Off the Map," and after that reunited with García for another ensemble drama, "Nine Lives." In 2007, Brenneman was in the thriller "88 Minutes" and the romantic drama "The Jane Austen Book Club," based on the novel by Karen Joy Fowler. The following year, she was in "Downloading Nancy," and in 2009 appeared in her third film directed by Rodrigo García, "Mother and Child." Brenneman's other credits include "Words and Pictures," "The Face of Love," "Peel," "Foster Boy," and "Sweet Girl."

Personal Life

In 1995, Brenneman married television and film director Brad Silberling, whom she had first met on the set of "NYPD Blue." Silberling also directed Brenneman in his feature film directorial debut, "Casper." The couple has two children named Charlotte and Bodhi.

Brenneman is an Episcopalian. She is also a staunch advocate for women's rights and gun control, having been involved in public campaigns for both causes.

Real Estate

In 1998 Amy and Brad paid $1.575 million for a home in Encino, California. Today this home is likely worth around $4 million.