What is Ambyr Childers' net worth?

Ambyr Childers is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Ambyr Childers is best known for her work in television dramas such as "Ray Donovan" and "You," as well as films like "The Master" and "We Are What We Are." Over the course of her career, she has built a reputation for portraying complex, emotionally layered characters in both independent and mainstream projects. Beyond acting, Childers has also ventured into business, co-founding a successful jewelry line, and has become known in entertainment media for her high-profile marriage and divorce from film producer Randall Emmett.

Early Life

Ambyr C. Childers was born in Murrieta, California, and raised in the Inland Empire region. She attended Vista Murrieta High School, where she was active in athletics and developed an early interest in performance. After graduation, she began pursuing acting full-time, earning her first television roles in the early 2000s.

Acting Career

Childers began her career with small television appearances before landing her breakout role as Colby Chandler on the long-running soap opera "All My Children," where she appeared from 2006 to 2008. Her performance on the series helped her transition to film, and she soon began working with acclaimed directors and established stars.

In 2012, Childers appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed film "The Master," starring Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The following year, she earned strong reviews for her role in the independent horror-thriller "We Are What We Are," in which she portrayed Iris Parker, a daughter in a family with a chilling secret. She also appeared in movies such as "Guns, Girls and Gambling" and "Broken City."

Childers gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Ashley Rucker on the hit Showtime drama "Ray Donovan," appearing in multiple seasons between 2013 and 2016. Her performance as a vulnerable yet resilient woman navigating a dangerous world earned her significant critical praise. In 2018, she joined the cast of the Netflix psychological thriller series "You," playing Candace Stone, the ex-girlfriend of Joe Goldberg, portrayed by Penn Badgley. Her character became a central figure in the show's second season, helping to expand the series' narrative and fan base.

In addition to her acting career, Childers has produced several small projects and expressed interest in developing film and television stories centered on women's perspectives and family dynamics.

Business Ventures

Outside of acting, Ambyr Childers co-founded the jewelry brand Ambyr Childers Jewelry in 2015, collaborating with fashion designer and friend Raquel Horn. The line features delicate, symbolic pieces inspired by spirituality, motherhood, and empowerment. The brand gained traction among celebrities and stylists, with Childers frequently modeling pieces herself.

Personal Life

Ambyr Childers married film producer Randall Emmett in 2009. The couple had two daughters together before separating in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in late 2017. Their relationship later became a topic of media attention amid Emmett's high-profile engagement and breakup with "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent.

In 2021, Childers filed court documents related to child custody and financial support, during which Emmett disclosed substantial tax and credit card debts. She has since focused on raising her children and expanding her creative and business pursuits.

Recent Work

In recent years, Childers has continued to appear in television and independent films while balancing her business interests. She has maintained a selective approach to acting, favoring projects that allow her to explore emotional storytelling and strong female characters. With a diverse résumé spanning daytime television, prestige drama, and independent cinema, Ambyr Childers has carved out a steady, respected place in the entertainment industry both on and off screen.