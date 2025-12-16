What is Amanda Wyss' Net Worth?

Amanda Wyss is an American film and television actress who has a net worth of $600 thousand. Amanda Wyss is perhaps most widely known for her performances in "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," and "Better Off Dead," films that remain staples of American pop culture decades after their release. Her work extended well beyond teen-oriented movies, however, encompassing dramatic television roles, guest appearances on long-running series, and stage performances. Over time, Wyss developed a reputation as a reliable character actress whose presence elevated projects without overwhelming them, making her career a quiet but enduring success.

Early Life

Amanda Wyss was born on November 23, 1960, in Manhattan Beach, California. Raised in Southern California, she gravitated toward acting at a young age and began pursuing professional opportunities while still a teenager. Her early exposure to the entertainment industry allowed her to gain experience quickly, leading to television roles before she transitioned into feature films.

Unlike many young performers of the era, Wyss avoided becoming narrowly defined by a single type of role, instead moving fluidly between drama, comedy, and horror as her career developed.

Breakthrough Film Roles

Wyss made her film debut in 1981 with a supporting role in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," portraying Lisa, a character whose emotional arc stood in stark contrast to the film's broader comedic tone. Her performance, particularly in the aftermath of a traumatic subplot, demonstrated a dramatic maturity beyond her years.

She followed this with a prominent role in the 1984 horror classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," playing Tina Gray, the film's first major victim. The movie's success cemented Wyss as a recognizable face in genre cinema and introduced her to a global audience. She later appeared in the 1985 comedy "Better Off Dead," where she showcased her lighter comedic instincts in a role that has since become a fan favorite.

Television Career

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Wyss worked steadily in television, appearing in both guest and recurring roles. Her credits included series such as "St. Elsewhere," "Highway to Heaven," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Dexter." These roles allowed her to explore more grounded, character-driven material while maintaining visibility within the industry.

Wyss also took on roles in made-for-television movies, a dominant format of the era, which further broadened her range and professional longevity.

Later Work and Stage Acting

In later years, Wyss expanded her focus to theater, performing in stage productions that emphasized intimate storytelling and emotional depth. She also continued appearing in independent films and select television projects, often choosing roles that prioritized character over commercial appeal.

Her career choices reflected a deliberate shift toward creative satisfaction rather than mainstream visibility, a path that allowed her to sustain a long-term presence in the industry without the volatility that often accompanies early fame.