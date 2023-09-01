Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Mar 23, 1957 (66 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Amanda Plummer's Net Worth

Amanda Plummer is an American actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Amanda Plummer is known for her performances in such films as "The Fisher King," "Needful Things," "Pulp Fiction," and "Hysteria." She has also appeared in several television films, and has had roles on such television series as "L.A. Law," "Ratched," and "Star Trek: Picard." On the stage, Plummer won a Tony Award in 1982 for her performance in the play "Agnes of God."

Early Life and Education

Amanda Plummer was born on March 23, 1957 in New York City as the only child of actors Tammy Grimes and Christopher Plummer. She was educated at the Trinity School and the United Nations International School. For her higher education, Plummer went to Middlebury College in Vermont for two-and-a-half years. She subsequently studied acting at New York City's Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Film Career

Plummer made her film debut portraying adolescent outlaw Cattle Annie in the 1981 Western "Cattle Annie and Little Britches." Over the subsequent years, she appeared in "The World According to Garp," "Daniel," "The Hotel New Hampshire," and "Static." In 1987, Plummer had a supporting role in the fantasy comedy "Made in Heaven." Kicking off the 1990s, she played Dagmar in the black comedy "Joe Versus the Volcano." Plummer gave one of her most acclaimed film performances the following year in Terry Gilliam's "The Fisher King," playing the timid Lydia Sinclair. She earned a BAFTA Award nomination for her work. After that, Plummer appeared in "Freejack," "So I Married an Axe Murderer," and "Needful Things." In 1994, she gave a memorable performance as Yolanda, nicknamed Honey Bunny, in Quentin Tarantino's crime film "Pulp Fiction." The same year, Plummer starred in the Portuguese comedy "PAX." She had a big year in 1995, appearing in five films: "Butterfly Kiss," "Nostradamus," "The Final Cut," "The Prophecy," and "Drunks." Plummer's credits in the latter half of the decade include "Dead Girl," "Freeway," "A Simple Wish," "Hysteria," "October 22," and "8½ Women."

In 2000, Plummer appeared in Wim Wenders's "The Million Dollar Hotel." Two years later, she was in the crime comedy "Triggermen" and the erotic drama "Ken Park." Her subsequent credits included "My Life Without Me," "The Cruelest Day," and "Santa's Little Helper." In 2008, Plummer appeared in "Inconceivable," "Red," and "Affinity." She went on to appear in "The Making of Plus One," "Girlfriend," "Vampire," and "Small Apartments," among other films. Plummer acted in one of the biggest commercial films of her career in 2013, playing Wiress in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," the big-screen adaptation of the second book in Suzanne Collins's novel trilogy. Following that, she appeared in "Strangely in Love" and "Reversion." In 2016, Plummer had supporting roles in the biographical drama "The Dancer" and the queer romance "Honeyglue." Her other notable credits have included the fantasy film "We Are Boats," the drama "Spiral Farm," the dystopian science-fiction film "Night Raiders," and Kelly Reichardt's dramedy "Showing Up."

Television Career

In the 1980s, Plummer made appearances in episodes of various television shows, including "Moonlighting," "The Equalizer," "Miami Vice," and "True Blue." Late in the decade, she made her first appearance as Alice Hackett on "L.A. Law," a role she would continue playing in 1990. For the role, Plummer received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Following that, she appeared in episodes of "Kojak" and "The Hidden Room," and was in the acclaimed television film "Miss Rose White," which earned her the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie. Plummer went on to appear in another television film, "Last Light," in 1993. Three years later, she appeared in the television films "The Right to Remain Silent," "Don't Look Back," and "Under the Piano"; she also had an Emmy-winning guest role as Dr. Theresa Givens on "The Outer Limits." Closing out the decade, Plummer appeared in Tobe Hooper's television film "The Apartment Complex."

In 2002, Plummer had a supporting role in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Get a Clue," starring Lindsay Lohan. The same year, she appeared in an episode of the horror anthology series "Night Visions." In 2004, Plummer played the guest role of Miranda Cole on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," earning her her third career Emmy Award. She next appeared in an episode of "Battlestar Galactica" in 2006. Plummer went on to lend her voice to the children's animated series "WordGirl" and "Phineas and Ferb." In 2014, she appeared on "Hannibal," and in 2015 appeared on "The Blacklist." Plummer had her next substantial television role in 2020, playing the recurring role of motel owner Louise in the Netflix series "Ratched," a prequel to the film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." A few years later, she played the villainous Captain Vadic in the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard."

Stage Career

Plummer made her Broadway debut in the 1981 revival of "A Taste of Honey," costarring Valerie French. For her role as Josephine, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play. The next year, Plummer won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Sister Agnes in "Agnes of God." She went on to act in "Lee Harvey Oswald," "The Glass Menagerie," "A Lie of the Mind," and "You Never Can Tell." In 1987, Plummer received her third Tony nomination for her lead performance as Eliza Doolittle in a revival of "Pygmalion." She has continued to act on stage in the decades since then, with credits including "Killer Joe," "The Lark," and the Tennessee Williams plays "Summer and Smoke," "The Two-Character Play," and "The Night of the Iguana."

Personal Life

Plummer was previously in a relationship with English filmmaker Paul Chart. She starred in his 1997 film "American Perfekt." The pair lived together in Los Angeles.