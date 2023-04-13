What is Amanda Pays' net worth?

Amanda Pays is a British actress who has a net worth of $16 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of 30+ years, actor Corbin Bernsen. Pays started her career as a model, working for renowned brands and publications, before transitioning to acting. Her first significant television role came in the early 1980s when she starred as Phyllida Trant in the British TV miniseries "The Flame Trees of Thika." This opportunity helped establish her as a talented actress and paved the way for more substantial roles.

In 1984, Pays made her feature film debut in "Oxford Blues," followed by notable roles in movies like "Max Headroom" (1985) and "Leviathan" (1989). However, her most prominent role came when she was cast as Christina "Tina" McGee in the 1990 TV series "The Flash." Pays reprised her role as Dr. Tina McGee in the 2014 revival of "The Flash." More recently she made appearances is shows like "Thieves" (2001), "Nip/Tuck" (2005), and "Psych" (2008).

Early Life

Amanda Pays was born on June 6, 1959, in London, England, to Howard Pays, a talent agent and former actor, and Jan Miller, an actress and writer. Pays grew up in a creative household, surrounded by the entertainment industry from a young age. This early exposure to the arts cultivated her love for performance and set the foundation for her future career.

Modeling Career

Before entering the world of acting, Amanda Pays began her career as a model. With her striking features and natural poise, she quickly became a sought-after talent in the fashion industry. Pays worked with top fashion houses and appeared in prestigious magazines, gracing the pages of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. Her success in the modeling world provided her with the opportunity to travel and experience different cultures, ultimately shaping her worldview and artistic sensibilities.

During her time as a model, Pays also ventured into hosting television programs. In the early 1980s, she co-hosted the British music show "The Tube" alongside Jools Holland and Paula Yates. This experience allowed Pays to develop her on-camera presence and sparked her interest in pursuing acting more seriously.

Acting Career

Amanda Pays' acting career began in the early 1980s when she made the transition from modeling to television and film. She made her acting debut with a guest role on the British television series "Play for Today" in 1982. Her first significant role came when she starred as Phyllida Trant in the 1981 TV miniseries "The Flame Trees of Thika." The critically acclaimed series, set in colonial Kenya, showcased Pays' ability to portray complex characters and established her as a promising talent in the industry.

In 1984, Pays made her feature film debut in "Oxford Blues," a comedy-drama starring Rob Lowe. Following this, she was cast as Theora Jones in the groundbreaking British cyberpunk television film "Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future" (1985) and its subsequent spin-off series "Max Headroom" (1987-1988). Pays' portrayal of the intelligent, resourceful Theora Jones further solidified her reputation as a versatile actress capable of tackling diverse roles.

Pays continued to work in film, appearing in movies such as the science fiction horror film "Leviathan" (1989) alongside Peter Weller and Richard Crenna. However, it was her role as Dr. Christina "Tina" McGee in the 1990 television series "The Flash" that became one of her most iconic performances. Pays' character, a scientist and love interest for the titular hero, resonated with audiences and showcased her ability to bring depth and nuance to her roles.

Throughout her acting career, Amanda Pays has appeared in numerous television shows, taking on guest roles in series like "Riptide" (1984), "The X-Files" (1999), and "Nip/Tuck" (2005). Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to explore various genres, from drama and science fiction to crime and mystery.

In 2014, Pays reprised her role as Dr. Tina McGee in the CW's revival of "The Flash," a nod to her enduring connection to the character and her lasting influence on the superhero genre. In recent years, she has also made appearances in shows such as "Psych" (2008) and "Suits" (2019).

Personal Life

Corbin Bernsen and Amanda married in 1988 and have four sons together. Pays and Bernsen have collaborated professionally as well, with Pays appearing in several episodes of "L.A. Law," in which Bernsen starred.

Real Estate

Corbin and Amanda have made a career flipping houses. They have renovated and sold more than 20 homes in the Los Angeles area since the 1990s. For example, in August 2015 they bought a home in Sherman Oaks for $1.275 million and flipped it a year later for $1.55 million. Around the same time they sold their primary residence in Valley Village, California for $2.55 million and another nearby home for $1.4 million to singer/actress Katherine McPhee. In 1995 they sold a 7,000 square foot home to Steve Martin for $3.175 million which is still his primary residence in California. Martin would later buy up several nearby properties to form a small compound. When they aren't flipping homes in LA, Crobin and Amanda also own a farm in France.