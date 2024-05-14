Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $500 Thousand Birthdate: Sep 27, 1971 (52 years old) Birthplace: Contra Costa County Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.626 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Amanda Detmer's Net Worth

What is Amanda Detmer's Net Worth?

Amanda Detmer is an American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Amanda Detmer is known for her roles in such films as "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Final Destination," "Saving Silverman," and "Kiss the Bride." On television, she starred in the short-lived series "M.Y.O.B.," "A.U.S.A.," "What About Brian," and "Man Up!," and had recurring roles on "Private Practice," "Necessary Roughness," "Second Chance," and "Empire." Among Detmer's other notable credits are the Netflix romance films "A California Christmas" and "A California Christmas: City Lights."

Early Life and Education

Amanda Detmer was born on September 27, 1971 in Chico, California to teacher Susan and singing cowboy Melvin. For her higher education, she went to California State University, Chico, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. Detmer went on to attend graduate school at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, from which she obtained her Master of Fine Arts degree in 1998.

Film Career

Detmer made her big-screen debut in the 1999 beauty-pageant mockumentary film "Drop Dead Gorgeous," playing Miss Minneapolis. The following year, she played Terry Chaney in the supernatural horror film "Final Destination" and Amy in the comedy "Boys and Girls." In 2001, Detmer appeared in the comedy "Saving Silverman" and the romantic drama "The Majestic." She followed those in 2002 with the teen comedy "Big Fat Liar," the family baseball film "A Little Inside," and the romantic comedy "Kiss the Bride," the lattermost of which marked her first leading role in a film. After appearing in some short films over the subsequent years, Detmer had supporting roles in the romantic comedies "Lucky 13" and "Extreme Dating" in 2005. The year after that, she appeared in three films: the thriller "Final Move," the drama "Jam," and the romantic comedy "You, Me and Dupree." Detmer next appeared on the big screen in 2008, with roles in two films beginning with the same word: "American Crude" and "AmericanEast."

Detmer didn't act much on the big screen in the early 2010s. Later in the decade, she had roles in the dramedy "The Week" and the country musical "Pure Country: Pure Heart," the third and final installment in the "Pure Country" film series. Detmer went on to appear in the 2020 Netflix romance film "A California Christmas," playing the ailing mother of Lauren Swickard's main character. She reprised her role in the 2021 sequel, "A California Christmas: City Lights."

Television Career

Detmer first appeared on television in the 1995 television film "Stolen Innocence." At the end of the decade, she was in the miniseries "To Serve and Protect" and in two episodes of the short-lived Fox series "Ryan Caulfield: Year One." Detmer had her first main role in a series in 2000, on the short-lived NBC sitcom "M.Y.O.B." Three years later, she starred on another short-lived NBC sitcom with an initialism for a title, "A.U.S.A." The same year, Detmer appeared in an episode of the short-lived NBC series "Miss Match" and starred opposite Scott Wolf in the ABC Family Christmas television film "Picking Up & Dropping Off." She went on to appear in the television films "Weekends" and "Proof of Lies." Detmer landed her next main role in 2006, as Deena Greco on the ABC series "What About Brian." She starred alongside Barry Watson, Matthew Davis, Rick Gomez, and Rosanna Arquette, among others. "What About Brian" ran for two seasons until 2007. After that, Detmer appeared in the television films "1321 Clover," "Making it Legal," and "Single with Parents." She also had guest roles on such shows as "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Psych."

In 2009, Detmer played the recurring role of Morgan Gellman in the second and third seasons of the ABC medical drama series "Private Practice." The next year, she appeared in an episode of the CW series "The Vampire Diaries." In 2011, Detmer starred on the ABC sitcom "Man Up!," which only lasted for one season. She also began playing the recurring role of Jeanette Fiero on the USA Network series "Necessary Roughness," which ran for three seasons through 2013. During that time, Detmer appeared in episodes of "The Exes," "The Mentalist," and "Two and a Half Men." She subsequently had guest roles on "Baby Daddy" and "Battle Creek." In 2016, Detmer had a recurring role on the short-lived Fox series "Second Chance," playing the daughter of Robert Kazinsky's main character. Also that year, she appeared in an episode of the NBC medical drama series "The Night Shift." Detmer had her next substantial role from 2018 to 2019, playing the recurring character Tracy Kingsley in the final two seasons of the Fox series "Empire." In 2019, she also appeared in an episode of the Netflix sitcom "Family Reunion."

Personal Life

Detmer was previously married to Bernardo Targett from 2004 until their divorce in 2007. She went on to marry actor John Crickellas, with whom she has two children.