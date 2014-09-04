Alma Wahlberg net worth: Alma Wahlberg was an American matriarch and television personality who had a net worth of $1 million at the time of her death. Alma Wahlberg died on April 17, 2021 at the age of 72.

Alma Wahlberg was born in Boston, Massachusetts in May 1942. She married Donald Wahlberg in 1965. They had nine children before divorcing in 1982. Among her children are actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, and chef Paul Wahlberg.

Alma worked as a bank clerk and a nurse's aide for many years. In 2011 she appeared in the TV series Anderson Live. She became widely-beloved after starring in the A&E reality television series "Wahlburgers". Alma also worked as a hostess and greeter at her sons' restaurants. Her son Paul opened the restaurant Alma Nove as a tribute to her.