What is Ally Walker's net worth and salary?

Ally Walker is an American actress who has a net worth of $40 million. Though it should be noted that the vast majority of her net worth is attributable to her husband, entertainment executive John Landgraf. John is the Chairman of FX Network and FX Productions, a title he has held since 2005. Today he oversees FX, FXX, FX HD, the Fox Movie Channel and FX Productions.

Walker developed a passion for the arts from a young age. She studied at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she pursued a degree in biology. However, her love for acting led her to join a local theater group, igniting her passion for the craft. Walker's natural talent and dedication prompted her to further pursue an acting career.

Breakthrough Role on Santa Barbara

Walker's first major breakthrough came with the role of Andrea Bedford on the soap opera "Santa Barbara" in 1988. Her portrayal of a young woman with dissociative identity disorder garnered critical acclaim, showcasing her ability to tackle complex and emotionally demanding characters. The role provided Walker with the platform to showcase her acting prowess, laying the foundation for her future success.

Lead Roles in Television Series

Following her success on "Santa Barbara," Ally Walker went on to secure prominent lead roles in various television series. She portrayed the complex character of Dr. Samantha Waters on the crime drama "Profiler" from 1996 to 1999, earning her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Her portrayal of a forensic psychologist and criminal profiler demonstrated her range as an actress and further solidified her place in the television landscape.

Notable Film Appearances

In addition to her television work, Ally Walker has also made significant contributions to the world of film. She has appeared in notable movies, including "Universal Soldier" (1992), "While You Were Sleeping" (1995), and "Happy, Texas" (1999). Her film roles allowed her to explore different genres and work alongside esteemed actors, showcasing her versatility on the big screen.

Producer and Director Credits

Beyond her acting career, Walker has also ventured into producing and directing. She co-wrote and produced the independent film "Sex, Death and Bowling" (2015), marking her foray into the world of production. Furthermore, she directed and produced the documentary "For Norman…Wherever You Are" (2019), a personal exploration of her own family history.

Sons of Anarchy

Ally Walker made a notable return to television with a recurring role on the critically acclaimed series "Sons of Anarchy" in 2011. Her portrayal of Agent June Stahl, a cunning and manipulative ATF agent, showcased her ability to portray morally ambiguous characters with depth and complexity. The role further solidified her reputation as a skilled actress capable of delivering powerful performances.

Recent Projects

In recent years, Ally Walker has continued to appear in a variety of television series, including "Colony" and "Longmire." She has also taken on guest roles on popular shows such as "Chicago Justice" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Personal Life and Real Estate

She has been married to TV executive John Landgraf since 1997. They have three children together and live in Santa Monica, California.

In 1998 John and Ally paid $1.26 million for a 4,000 square foot home in one of the best areas on Santa Monica. Today this home is worth around $7 million.

In June 2023 John and Ally paid $10.3 million for a new home in the same neighborhood.