Allison Holker is an American dancer, actress, and television performer who has a net worth of $2 million. Allison Holker is best known for her appearances on the Fox reality television series "So You Think You Can Dance," and she served as one of the professional dancers on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" in seasons 19, 20, 21, and 23. From 2013 to 2014, Allison played Devil Girl on the VH1 sports drama "Hit the Floor," and she hosted HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" in 2021. Holker has also appeared in the TV movies "High School Musical" (2006) and "High School Musical 2" (2007), the films "Footloose" (2011) and "Make Your Move" (2013), and the television series "House" (2011). She co-hosted the Freeform/Disney+ series "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" (2017–2020) with her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically died by suicide in 2022.

Early Life

Allison Holker was born Allison Renae Holker on February 6, 1988, in Anoka County, Minnesota. She was raised in Orem, Utah, and she attended Timpanogos High School, graduating in 2006. Allison began taking dance lessons at The Dance Club when she was 9 years old, specializing in ballet, tap, jazz, and contemporary dance. In 2002, Holker danced in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City while Earth, Wind and Fire performed.

Career

In 2006, Allison competed on the second season of "So You Think You Can Dance" and made it to the Top 8. She performed in that season's national tour, and she later returned to the show as an All-Star on seasons 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 14. Holker took part in the show "Ballroom with a Twist," which was choreographed by "Dancing with the Stars" pro Louis Van Amstel, and she appeared in the 2010 Clay Aiken PBS special "Tried and True." Allison worked as a backup dancer for Demi Lovato in September and October 2011, and she was a backup dancer on the Fox series "The X Factor USA," which aired from 2011 to 2013. She has also taught at dance workshops and conventions.

In August 2013, Holker and her then-fiancé, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, performed on "Dancing with the Stars" to a live rendition of Lindsey Stirling's "Crystallize." In 2014, Allison joined the cast of "Dancing with the Stars," becoming one of season 19's 12 professional dancers. Her partner was "Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett, and the pair finished in ninth place. For season 20, Holker was paired up with singer/actor Riker Lynch, finishing in second place. During season 21, Allison and singer Andy Grammer finished in seventh place, and she missed the next season because she was pregnant. Her season 23 partner was Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, and they did not finish in the top 10.

Holker has also appeared in the 2017 documentary "I Dream of Dance" and the television shows "Live with Kelly and Mark" (2015), "Celebrity Family Feud" (2015), "The View" (2015), "To the Pointe with Kristyn Burtt" (2017), "Go RVing" (2019), "The Real" (2020), "Celebrity Game Face" (2020), "Guy's Ultimate Game Night" (2022), and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (2022). Boss was the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and Holker made several appearances on the series between 2015 and 2021. In 2020, the couple co-hosted "Dance Like a Boss," in which "fans and viewers of all ages and skills sent their original moves to ellentube for a chance to be their guest choreographer" and win $10,000. In 2022, Allison appeared in the Disney+ special "The Hip Hop Nutcracker."

Personal Life

Allison gave birth to her first child, daughter Weslie, on May 26, 2008, with her then-fiancé. Holker married fellow "So You Think You Can Dance" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss on December 10, 2013, after three years of dating. Stephen adopted Weslie, and he and Allison welcomed son Maddox on March 27, 2016, and daughter Zaia on November 6, 2019. Sadly, Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022. A few days after Stephen's funeral, Allison posted a video tribute to him on social media with the caption, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS. We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

Boss died without a will, so in February 2023, Holker petitioned the Superior Court of California for half the estate she shared with Stephen. Though California law dictates that the surviving spouse should receive their late spouse's half of a joint estate, a California Spousal Property Petition must be filed to prove that they were actually married. In the filing, Allison asked for a "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" and "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse." The request includes Stephen's half of a Goldman Sachs investment account and Stephen Boss Productions as well as royalties from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and SAG/AFTRA.

Awards and Nominations

In 2013, Holker and Derek Hough earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography for the "Dancing with the Stars" performances "Stars" and "Heart Cry." In 2015, Allison received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Dancer. She was named National Senior Performer of the Year at the 2004 Company Dance competition and won the award for National Senior Outstanding Dancing at the 2005 New York City Dance Alliance competition. Holker received the National Senior Dancer of the Year award in 2007.