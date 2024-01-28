Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Nov 27, 1985 (38 years old) Birthplace: Toronto Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Alison Pill's Net Worth

What is Alison Pill's Net Worth?

Alison Pill is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Alison Pill began her career as a child at the age of 12. She is well-known for her roles in series and films like "The Book of Daniel," "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen," "Plain Truth," "Midnight in Paris," "Vice," "The Pillars of the Earth," and "American Horror Story: Cult," among others.

Early Life

Alison Pill was born on November 27, 1985 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her father, who worked as a professional engineer, was originally from Estonia. As a child, she was very interested in performing and was attracted to the arts. She attended Vaughan Road Academy to study dance, music, athletics, and theatre. She decided she wanted to become an actor when she was 10 years old.

Career

Pill's first onscreen role came in 1997 when she was cast in an episode of "The New Ghostwriter Mysteries." The next year, she appeared in episodes of "Fast Track," "Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal," "The Last Don II," and "Anatole." She also landed roles in the television films "Degas & the Dancer" and "Stranger in Town." In 1999, she appeared in a number of television films including "God's New Plan," "Different," "What Katy Did," "A Holiday Romance," and "Dear America: A Journey to the New World." She also voiced the character of Cornflower in 13 episodes of "Redwall." Additionally, she landed her first big screen film roles when she was cast in "The Life Before This" and "Jacob Two Two Meets the Hooded Fang."

In 2000, she was cast in the film "Skipped Parts" and appeared in four other television movies that year, including "Baby" starring Farrah Fawcett. She also landed the lead role in the Canadian film "The Dinosaur Hunter." The film was originally only intended to be shown at a dinosaur museum and on a local television education channel but made its way to the Burbank International Film Festival where Pill won an award for Best Child Actress. In 2001, she landed the role of Lorna in the biopic "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows."

In 2003, Pill played Katie Holmes's sister in the indie feature film "Pieces of April." She also landed the lead role in the television film "Fast Food High." The same year, she landed a supporting role in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" starring Lindsay Lohan. Around this time, she also ventured into on-stage acting in New York City. She appeared in "None of the Above," "The Distance from Here," "On the Mountain," "Blackbird," and "Mauritius."

In 2006, Pill starred as Grace Webster in the short-lived NBC drama "The Book of Daniel." The same year, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in "The Lieutenant of Inishmore." In 2007, she appeared in the film "Dan in Real Life" and then in the 2008 film "Milk." In 2009, she had roles in a number of short films and also appeared as April in the series "In Treatment."

In 2010, Pill appeared in the Broadway production of "The Miracle Worker." She also was cast in the miniseries "The Pillars of the Earth" and appeared in the film "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." In 2011, she played the character of Zelda Fitzgerald in "Midnight in Paris" and appeared on Broadway in "The House of Blue Leaves."

From 2012 to 2014, she appeared in Aaron Sorkin's HBO series "The Newsroom" as character Maggie Jordan. During this time, she also had roles in the films "Snowpiercer" and "Cooties." In 2015, she appeared in the film "Zoom" and then in "Hail, Caesar!" in 2016. The same year, she appeared in 12 episodes of the series "The Family."

Pill was cast as the main character role of Ivy Mayfair-Richards in "American Horror Story: Cult" in 2017. In 2018, she appeared in the films "Ideal Home" and "Vice," in which she played the doctor of former vice president, Dick Cheney. She also appeared on Broadway in "Three Tall Women." In 2020, she appeared as herself in the documentary film "We Are Animals." She also was cast as Dr. Agnes Jurati in "Star Trek: Picard," a role she maintained through 2022.

In 2021, she appeared in the series "Them" as Elizabeth Wendell. She also had a role in the film "The Same Storm." In 2022, she appeared in "All My Puny Sorrows" and also had a voice role in the animated series "Archer." In 2023, she appeared in the film "Eric Larue" and had roles in the shows "Hello Tomorrow!" and "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off."

Beginning in 2016, Pill began making appearances in a number of web shorts and series including "Honest Phone Sex For Married Couples," "Angel and Demon," "Skin Trade," "The Homebound Project," "My Mouth Ran Away," "Raising Arizona," "The Doctor is In," and "The Rubber Room."

Personal Life

From 2011 to 2013, Pill was engaged to actor Jay Baruchel. Baruchel announced their engagement during an acceptance speech at the Genie Awards in Ottawa when he referred to Pill as his fiancée. However, the couple later broke up. Pill then began dating actor Joshua Leonard. They married on May 24, 2015 after being engaged since January of that year. In 2016, they welcomed a daughter named Wilder.

The Compound at Breezy Hill

In 2021 Alison and Joshua paid $718,000 for a 200-year-old home set on 20 acres in New York's Hudson Valley. They performed a total renovation on the existing home, expanding the footprint by around 2,000 square feet. In August 2023 they listed this property for sale for $4.2 million. They ultimately removed the listing after lowering the price to $3.8 million. Here's a video tour of the estate which they named "Breezy Hill":