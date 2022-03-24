Alicia Vikander Net Worth:

What Is Alicia Vikander's Net Worth and Salary?

Alicia Vikander is a Swedish actress and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Vikander's first role came in the 2002 TV movie "Min balsamerade mor," and she has gone on to amass more than 40 acting credits. Alicia won numerous awards for her roles in "Ex Machina" (2014) and "The Danish Girl" (2015), and she has also appeared in the films "Anna Karenina" (2012), "Testament of Youth" (2014), "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." (2015), "Jason Bourne" (2016), and "Tomb Raider" (2018) and the television series "En decemberdröm" (2005) and "Andra Avenyn" (2007–2008).

She also produced and starred in the 2017 film "Euphoria," and in 2020, it was announced that she would be producing a "Dial M For Murder" anthology series as well as the limited series "Irma Vep." In 2016, Alicia formed the production company Vikarious Film.

Early Life

Alicia Vikander was born Alicia Amanda Vikander on October 3, 1988, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her mother, Maria Fahl, was a stage actress, and her father, Svante Vikander, was a psychiatrist. Alicia's parents split up shortly after she was born, and she has five paternal half-siblings. Vikander began acting when she was 7 years old and spent more than three years performing in a Göteborg Opera production of "Kristina från Duvemåla," which was written by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. She also appeared in Göteborg Opera productions of "Les Misérables" and "The Sound of Music," and in 1997, she competed on the children's singing show "Småstjärnorna" and won with her rendition of Helen Sjöholms' "Du måste finnas." At age 9, Alicia began training in ballet with the Svenska Balettskolan i Göteborg, and when she was 15, she moved to Stockholm to train at their upper school. She also spent a summer at New York's American Academy of Ballet, but in her late teens, her dreams for a ballet career were thwarted due to injuries. After being turned down for drama school twice, Vikander was accepted to law school, but she decided to pursue an acting career instead.

Career

Alicia began her onscreen acting career in Swedish short films and television shows, and she played Jossan Tegebrandt Björn on the SVT drama "Andra Avenyn" from 2007 to 2008. Her first feature film was 2010's "Pure," and she followed it with 2011's "The Crown Jewels" and 2012's "A Royal Affair" and "Anna Karenina" (her first English-language film). The 20th Hamptons International Film Festival named Vikander one of "10 Actors to Watch: Breakthrough Performances of 2012." In 2013, she appeared in "The Fifth Estate" and "Hotell" and earned a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination. In 2014, Alicia starred in "Testament of Youth," "Son of a Gun," and "Seventh Son," and she gave a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the science-fiction film "Ex Machina." The following year, she voiced Ingrid Bergman in the documentary "Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words" and played Gaby Teller in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," Gerda Wegener in "The Danish Girl" (an Oscar-winning performance), and Anne Marie in "Burnt."

In 2016, Vikander co-starred with her future husband, Michael Fassbender, in "The Light Between Oceans," and she played Heather Lee in the blockbuster "Jason Bourne," which grossed $415.5 million at the box office. In 2017, Alicia appeared in "Tulip Fever," "Euphoria," and "Submergence," and she lent her voice to the animated films "Birds Like Us" and "Moomins and the Winter Wonderland." She starred as Lara Croft in 2018's "Tomb Raider," which brought in $274.7 million at the box office, then she appeared in the 2019 Netflix film "Earthquake Bird." Vikander portrayed Young Gloria Steinem in 2020's The Glorias," and in 2021, she appeared in the documentary "Corona Film Club" and the films "Blue Bayou," "The Green Knight," and "Beckett." In March 2022, it was reported that Alicia had replaced Michelle Williams as Queen Catherine Parr in the historical thriller "Firebrand."

Personal Life

Alicia began a relationship with Michael Fassbender, her "The Light Between Oceans" co-star, in 2014, and the couple married on October 14, 2017. In September 2021, Vikander revealed that she and Fassbender has welcomed a son earlier that year. In November 2017, Alicia was one of more than 580 women who spoke out about sexual misconduct in the Swedish film and theatre industries, signing an open letter in a Swedish newspaper that demanded "zero tolerance against sexual exploitation and violence." After the letter was published, the Swedish Film Institute announced that it planned to require all production companies applying for film subsidies to take part in mandatory sexual conduct training.

Awards and Nominations

In 2016, Vikander won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Danish Girl." The film also earned her awards from the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, Empire Awards, Hollywood Film Awards, Palm Springs International Film Festival, Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, Satellite Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Women Film Critics Circle Awards. In 2016, Alicia received two Golden Globe nominations – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for "The Danish Girl" and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "Ex Machina." For "Ex Machina," she won awards from the Austin Film Critics Association, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, CinEuphoria Awards, Denver Film Critics Society, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, Gold Derby Awards, Golden Schmoes Awards, Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Nevada Film Critics Society, North Carolina Film Critics Association, Odyssey Awards, Online Film & Television Association, Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards, Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards, St. Louis Film Critics Association, Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, Vancouver Film Critics Circle, and Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards.

In 2016, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists honored Vikander with an EDA Female Focus Award for Best Breakthrough Performance for "Ex Machina," "Testament of Youth," and "The Danish Girl," and the Central Ohio Film Critics Association named her Best Supporting Actress for "Ex Machina," and Actor of the Year and Breakthrough Film Artist for "Burnt," "The Danish Girl," "Ex Machina," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Seventh Son," and "Testament of Youth." Vikander won the Georgia Film Critics Association's Breakthrough Award for "Burnt," "The Danish Girl," "Ex Machina," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," and "Testament of Youth," and she earned an Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Award for Best Body of Work for "The Danish Girl," "Testament of Youth," "Burnt," and "Ex Machina." She received a San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Body of Work for "The Danish Girl," "Ex Machina," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," and "Burnt," and she won the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Award for "The Danish Girl" and "Ex Machina." In 2016, Alicia received the We're Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year award from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. She has also won awards from the Hamptons International Film Festival (Breakthrough Performer for "Anna Karenina," 2012), Marrakech International Film Festival (Best Actress for "Hotell," 2013), Molodist International Film Festival (Best Young Actor Award for "Till det som är vackert," 2011), and Stockholm Film Festival (Rising Star Award, 2010).

Real Estate

A few months before marrying Vikander, Fassbender purchased a £1.7 million home in Lisbon, Portugal, and the couple settled there "to get away from London and big cities." When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Alicia was working in France, so she and Michael stayed at her home in rural France, which is near a small farming village.