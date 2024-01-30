What is Algee Smith's Net Worth?

Algee Smith IV is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Algee Smith initially rose to fame when he appeared in "The New Edition Story" miniseries and in the critically acclaimed film "Detroit." He later landed a recurring role on the popular HBO series "Euphoria" and appeared in films like "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mother/Android," "Young. Wild. Free.," and "Shooting Stars."

Early Life

Algee Smith IV was born on November 7, 1994 in Saginaw, Michigan. His father was a musician and his mother worked as a fashion designer and he grew up surrounded by the arts, which helped him develop an interest in the area from an early age. When he was eight years old, his family moved from Michigan to Atlanta. When he was nine years old, he recorded his first rap and also began getting involved in the world of acting. Because he began working at a young age, he was homeschooled both in middle and high school to allow him to have a more flexible schedule.

Career

Early in his career, Smith landed a few minor roles in television in Atlanta which he did not receive credit for. This helped shape his acting craft. When he was 20 years old, he moved from Atlanta to Los Angeles in order to pursue more acting roles.

In 2012, Smith appeared in episodes of "Army Wives" and "How to Rock." The same year, he also had a role in the television film "Let It Shine." In 2014, he appeared as Marcus Simms in the film "Earth to Echo." In 2015, he appeared in two episodes of the show "Complications" as the character Theo. The following year, in 2016, he was cast in the television film "The Infamous." He also appeared in episodes of "Here We Go Again" and "Saints & Sinners."

In 2017, Smith appeared as Larry Reed in the film "Detroit." The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and tells the story of the Algiers Motel incident. Smith received praise from the critics for his work in the film and he was nominated in the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture category at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards. He also performed a song for the "Detroit" film soundtrack called "Grow."

Smith had more acting success in 2017 when he appeared in the miniseries "The New Edition Story" as main character, Ralph Tresvant. The role helped display his singing and dancing ability, in addition to his acting skills, as the film told the real life story of the R&B group, New Edition.

In 2018, Smith appeared in the film "The Hate U Give" as Khalil Harris based on the young adult novel of the same name. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The same year, he also appeared in an episode of "Electric Dreams" and in two episodes of the miniseries "The Bobby Brown Story." For the latter project, he reprised his role as Ralph Tresvant.

In 2019, Smith landed his next major television role when he was cast in the popular HBO series "Euphoria" as character Chris McKay. He appeared as a main character in the first season of the show and as a guest character in the second season. His character plays football in the show and is the ex-boyfriend of the character Cassie, as played by actress Sydney Sweeney. He appeared on "Euphoria" from 2019 to 2022.

In 2021, Smith appeared in the film "Judas and the Black Messiah" as character Jake Winters. The films focuses on the work and later assassination of Black Panther Party activist Fred Hampton. The film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and earned six Oscar nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. The same year, Smith also appeared in the film "Mother/Android" as the character Sam. The film is a post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller film.

In 2023, Smith appeared as Brandon Huffman in the film "Young. Wild. Free." The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received generally positive reviews from critics. The same year, Smith also had a role in the film "Shooting Stars" as character Illya McGee. The film is a biographical sports drama film about the high school sports career of LeBron James and is based on James' 2009 memoir of the same name.

In addition to his acting career, Smith has also had a career in music. He released his first EP called "Listen" in 2017. In 2018, he released another called "24" and also a mixtape called "Flight Delayed." In 2019, he released an EP called "ATL."

Personal Life

Generally, Smith has kept his personal life quite private. However, rumors swirled that he was possibly in a relationship with Dalia Kaissi in 2021. The two had posted about each other on their social media accounts but did not officially confirm their relationship. In a 2018 interview Smith gave on "The Wendy Williams Show," he stated that he was in a relationship with a woman but did not confirm who it was.