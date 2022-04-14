Alfred Molina Net Worth:

What Is Alfred Molina's Net Worth and Salary?

Alfred Molina is an English actor and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Molina has more than 200 acting credits to his name, including the films "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981), "Not Without My Daughter" (1991), "Boogie Nights" (1997), "Magnolia" (1999), "Chocolat" (2000), "Frida" (2002), "The Da Vinci Code" (2006), and "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010) and the television series "El C.I.D." (1990–1992), "Ladies Man" (1999–2001), "Bram & Alice" (2002), "Law & Order: LA" (2010–2011), "Matador" (2014), "Angie Tribeca" (2016–2017), and "Feud: Bette and Joan" (2017). He played Dr. Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus in "Spider-Man 2" (2004) and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021), and he has voiced Roadkill in "Rango" (2011), Professor Derek Knight in "Monsters University" (2013), Double Dan in "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018), King Agnarr in "Frozen II" (2019), Rippen on "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero" (2014–2017), and Viggo Grimborn on "DreamWorks Dragons" (2016–2018).

Molina served as a producer on "Ladies Man" as well as the TV movie "Sister Cities" (2016) and the films "Remember Isobel" (2018) and "Saint Judy" (2018). Alfred has also performed in Broadway productions of "Art" (1998), "Fiddler on the Roof" (2004), "Red" (2010), and "The 24th Annual Easter Bonnet Competition" (2010), and he earned Tony nominations for "Art," "Fiddler on the Roof," and "Red."

Early Life

Alfred Molina was born Alfredo Molina on May 24, 1953, in Paddington, London, England. Alfred's father, Esteban, immigrated to England from Spain in the late '30s and worked as a chauffeur and a waiter. His Italian mother, Giovanna, moved to England after the end of World War II, and she found work as a housekeeper and a cook. Molina became interested in acting at the age of 9 after seeing "Spartacus," and he studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He also auditioned for and was accepted into the National Youth Theatre.

Career

Alfred made his TV debut as a series regular on the short-lived 1978 sitcom "The Losers," and his first film was the 1981 blockbuster "Raiders of the Lost Ark," which grossed $389.9 million at the box office. In 1985, he appeared in the films "Letter to Brezhnev," "Ladyhawke," and "Water," and in 1989, he began playing various roles on the British series "Screen One" and "Screen Two." From 1990 to 1992, Molina played Bernard Blake on the ITV series "El C.I.D.," and around this time, he starred in the films "Hancock" (1991), "Not Without My Daughter" (1991), "Enchanted April" (1992), "A Year in Provence" (1993), "The Trial" (1993), "Maverick" (1994), "White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf" (1994), and "Species" (1995). In 1997, he played Levin in "Anna Karenina" and Rahad Jackson in the Oscar-nominated film "Boogie Nights," and in 1999, he appeared in another Academy Award-nominated film, "Magnolia." Alfred starred as Jimmy Stiles on "Ladies Man" from 1999 to 2001 and Bram on "Bram & Alice" in 2002; both sitcoms aired on CBS. He co-starred with Juliette Binoche, Judi Dench, and Johnny Depp in 2000's "Chocolat" and portrayed Diego Rivera in 2002's "Frida" alongside Salma Hayek," then he played Dr. Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus in the hit film "Spider-Man 2." The film brought in $789 million at the box office, and Molina reprised his role in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which earned $1.892 billion and became the year's highest-grossing movie.

Alfred played Bishop Manuel Aringarosa in 2006's "The Da Vinci Code," then he appeared in "As You Like It" (2006), "The Hoax" (2007), "Nothing like the Holidays" (2008), "The Pink Panther 2" (2009), and "The Lodger" (2009) and narrated "The Da Vinci Code" sequel, "Angels & Demons" (2009). From 2010 to 2011, he starred as Det. Ricardo Morales on NBC's "Law & Order: LA," and he played Roger Stephenson on the BBC Two's "Roger & Val Have Just Got In" from 2010 to 2012. Molina appeared in the films "The Tempest" (2010), "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" (2010), "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010), "Abduction" (2011), and "The Forger" (2012), and in 2013, he played Dr. Harding Hooten on the TNT medical drama "Monday Mornings." In 2014, he starred as Ben Weeks in the HBO film "The Normal Heart" and played Andrés Galan on the El Rey Network series "Matador." Alfred then appeared in the films "The Secret in Their Eyes" (2015), "Little Men" (2016), "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" (2016), and "Breakable You" (2017), and he had an uncredited role as Dr. Edelweiss on the TBS series "Angie Tribeca" from 2016 to 2017. He portrayed director/producer Robert Aldrich on the FX series "Feud: Bette and Joan" in 2017, then he starred in the films "The Front Runner" (2018), "Don't Let Go" (2019), "The Devil Has a Name" (2019), "Promising Young Woman" (2020), and "The Water Man" (2020). In 2021, Molina voiced Archie in "Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans" and Lord Mictlan on the Netflix series "Maya and the Three."

Personal Life

Alfred married actress Jill Gascoine in March 1986, and they stayed married until her death from Alzheimer's disease in April 2020. Molina had a daughter, Rachel, before he married Gascoine, and he adopted Sean and Adam, Jill's sons from her previous marriage. In August 2021, Alfred married Jennifer Lee, who is known for writing and directing "Frozen" and "Frozen II." The wedding was officiated by Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff in the "Frozen" franchise and co-starred with Molina in "The Normal Heart." Alfred announced his American citizenship in 2004, and he is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish. He has taken part in the Los Angeles AIDS Walk, and he has donated money toward research of the disease.

Awards and Nominations

Molina has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "The Normal Heart" (2014) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "Feud" (2017). He received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Feud" in 2018, and the series also earned him nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Gold Derby Awards, Imagen Foundation Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, and Online Film & Television Association. Alfred received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for "The Complete Shakespeare Sonnets" in 2001, and he has earned eight Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations, sharing the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award and BTVA Special/DVD Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short with his "Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie" castmates in 2018. In 1990, he won a Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor – Male for "Screen One" and "Screen Two" and a Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Actor for "Screen One." The "Magnolia" cast won Best Ensemble awards from the Awards Circuit Community Awards and Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, and the "Boogie Nights" cast also received a Florida Film Critics Circle Award.

Molina earned an Imagen Foundation Award for Best Actor – Film for "Frida" in 2003, and in 2005, he won a Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Visual Effects Film for "Spider-Man 2." In 2015, Alfred and his "The Normal Heart" castmates received a CinEuphoria Award for Best Ensemble – International Competition, and he shared an AARP Movies for Grownups Award for Best Grownup Love Story with his "Love Is Strange" co-star John Lithgow. The cast of "The Truth About Emanuel" earned a Best Acting Ensemble: Feature at the 2013 Ashland Independent Film Festival, and in 2017, Molina won a DOC LA Storyteller Award for "Erdogan: The Dictator's Republic." Alfred has also received nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, ALMA Awards, British Independent Film Awards, Chlotrudis Awards, Días de Cine Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, London Critics Circle Film Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, Satellite Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. For his stage work, Molina has won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play for "Art" and "Ivanov," a Drama League award for Outstanding Performance for "Red," and an Outer Critics Circle Special Award for "Art."

Real Estate

In July 2017, Alfred paid $2.75 million for a home in the La Canada Flintridge area of Los Angeles. The following month, he put his 3,755 square foot Hollywood home on the market for $2.95 million. Molina purchased this home in 1995 for $565,000. The home includes five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The home did not find a buyer this go-round, which ended up being a positive for Molina. He re-listed the home in October 2021 for $3.695 million.