Alfred Enoch Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Dec 2, 1988 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Westminster, London Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.934 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Alfred Enoch's Net Worth

What is Alfred Enoch's Net Worth?

Alfred Enoch is an English actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Alfred Enoch is best known for his role as Dean Thomas in the "Harry Potter" film series and for his role as Wes Gibbins in the TV series "How to Get Away with Murder."

Early Life and Education

Born Alfred Lewis Enoch on December 2, 1988, to English actor William Russell and Brazilian physician Balbina Gutierrez, Enoch grew up in a multicultural household in London. He attended Westminster School, a prestigious independent school in London, and later pursued his higher education at The Queen's College, Oxford, where he studied Portuguese and Spanish.

Film Career: A Magical Start

Enoch's professional acting career took a flight when he was just 12 years old. He was cast as Dean Thomas in the "Harry Potter" series, appearing in seven of the eight films. His recurring role in this globally popular series introduced him to a vast international audience and provided a firm foundation for his future career in acting.

Transition to Television: American Breakthrough

After his stint in the "Harry Potter" series, Enoch transitioned to the small screen. He appeared in British television series such as "Sherlock" and "Broadchurch," honing his craft in different genres and formats. However, his breakthrough in television came when he was cast in the American legal drama series "How to Get Away with Murder" in 2014. As Wes Gibbins, a law student with a complicated past, Enoch delivered a captivating performance that earned him international acclaim and further established his presence in the American television industry.

Theatre Work

Beyond film and television, Enoch also established himself as a theatre actor. He has appeared in several productions in London's West End, including "Coriolanus" and "King Lear," showcasing his versatility and grounding in the dramatic arts. His role in the critically acclaimed play "Red," opposite Alfred Molina, demonstrated his prowess in live performance and further solidified his reputation as a diverse talent.

Personal Life and Advocacy

Enoch is not only known for his acting talent but also for his advocacy. He's spoken out on racial and social issues, using his platform to raise awareness and inspire change. As a person of mixed ethnicity, Enoch has expressed his commitment to promoting diversity and representation in the entertainment industry.