Alexandra Wentworth Net Worth

What is Ali Wentworth's Net Worth?

Alexandra "Ali" Wentworth is an American actress, comedian, author, and producer who has a net worth of $40 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2001, ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos, with whom she has two daughters. She is probably most widely recognized for the television series, "Head Case", for which she served as creator, producer, and star.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: Million Date of Birth: Jan 12, 1965 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Washington, D.C. Gender: Female Profession: Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Comedian, Author Nationality: United States of America

Alexandra Wentworth began her professional acting career in the early 90s as a cast member on the sketch comedy series, "In Living Color". From there, she went on to appear in both film and television projects, including "Hardball", "Seinfeld", "Jerry Maguire", "Trial and Error", "The Real Blonde", "The Love Bug", "Office Space", "Felicity", "American Virgin", "Call Me Claus", "It's Complicated", "Cougar Town", "Breathe In", and "Blue Bloods". She is the also the host of "Daily Shot with Ali Wentworth" on Yahoo! Shine. She has also published two books.

Early Life

Alexandra Wentworth was born on January 12, 1965 in Washington, D.C to parents Muffie Cabot and Eric Wentworth. Her mother worked as Nancy Reagan's White House social secretary from 1981 to 1983. Her father was a reporter for "The Washington Post." Her parents divorced and her mother remarried Henry Brandon, who was the Washington correspondent for "The Sunday Times" of London. Wentworth attended the Dana Hall School for Girls in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She then studied drama at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. She later attended and graduated from New York University.

Career

Ali Wentworth made her on-screen debut as a cast member on the Fox sketch comedy series, "In Living Color," from 1992 to 1994. She became known on the program for her impersonations of Cher, Amy Fisher, Hillary Clinton, Princess Diana, Brooke Shields, Lisa Marie Presley, and Sharon Stone, among others. She also was known for several of her recurring characters. She often played the character of Candy Cane, a deranged kids' show host who was constantly involved in bad relationships with her male coworkers. She also played the recurring character of the promiscuous teenage daughter of Grandpa Jack McGee, played by Jim Carrey, on the recurring sketch "The Dysfunctional Home Show."

Wentworth also began making appearances as a correspondent on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" as well as "The Oprah Winfrey Show." She landed a guest starring role on "Seinfeld" in 1995, appearing in the memorable "Soup Nazi" episode as Jerry Seinfeld's girlfriend. She appeared in the film "Jerry Maguire" in 1996 and in "Trial and Error," "The Real Blonde," and "The Love Bug" in 1997. In 1999, she appeared in the film "Office Space" as character Anne. The film has gone on to become a cult comedy classic. She also had a recurring role on the WB series "Felicity" as the boss of the title character. In 2000, she appeared in "Meeting Daddy" following by "Call Me Claus" in 2001.

In 2003, she began hosting the syndicated talk show "Living it Up! with Ali & Jack" along with co-host Jack Ford. The show was cancelled in April of 2004. Since its cancellation, she became a regular part of the guest host rotation for "Live with Kelly and Ryan" while host Kelly Ripa is on vacation or otherwise cannot fulfill her hosting duties.

In 2007, Wentworth began starring in "Head Case," a comedy on the Starz television network. She also acted as a writer and producer on the show, which ran for 28 episodes until 2009. In 2009, she appeared in the film "It's Complicated" as character Diane. She then guest starred on the NBC reality show, "The Marriage Ref," and began hosting a short daily talk show on Yahoo! called "Daily Shot with Ali Wentworth." The show produced new episodes until 2014. The same year, she was featured on an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's streaming show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." On the show, she revealed that earlier in her career, a famous writer had offered her $40,000 to spend the night with her.

In 2016, Wentworth created and starred in the show "Nightcap" as lead character Staci Cole. The series ran for two seasons and follows the main character, Staci, as she works as the head talent bookier for a fictional late night talk show. The final episode of the show aired in August of 2017.

In 2017, Wentworth appeared as a celebrity guest on an episode of "The $100,000 Pyramid," opposite Kathy Najimy and helped Najimy win the $150,000 grand prize. In 2020, Wentworth launched her own podcast called "Go Ask Ali" in partnership with shondaland audio, producer and writer Shonda Rhimes's production company. She appeared in an episode of "Would I Lie to You? (US)" as herself in 2022, the same year in which she also began hosting "The Parent Test."

Wentworth has published several books throughout her career. In 1997, she published "The WASP Cookbook." In 2012, she published "Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales" followed by "Happily Ali After: And Other Fairly True Tales" in 2015. In 2018, she released "Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice. In 2022, she published a book called "Ali's Well That Ends Well" which focuses on finding humor in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Life

Wentworth met George Stephanopoulos on a blind date in April of 2001. The two immediately hit it off and began dating. They were engaged two months later and then married on November 20, 2001 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on New York City's Upper East Side. They have since had two children together – daughters Elliot Anastasia in 2002 and Harper Andrea in 2005. Stephanopoulos later became the child anchor for ABC News after his career as a political advisor to the Clinton administration.

Real Estate

In 2008, George and Ali sold a property in East Hampton for $2.5 million. In 2010, they purchased another property in East Hampton with a $3.5 million price tag and 4,500 square feet of living space. That year, the couple also snatched up a pricey apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan for $6.5 million.

In 2013, they purchased a property in the town of Southampton, New York for $4.5 million. George and Ali quickly sought to flip the 4,800-square-foot property for a profit, but it wasn't easy. After putting it on the market for about $7 million, the couple continued to slash the price until it was all the way down at $6 million in 2018. The home finally sold in April 2018 for just under $6 million.