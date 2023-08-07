Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 7, 1992 (31 years old) Place of Birth: Vancouver Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Singer-songwriter, Voice Actor Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Alexander Ludwig's Net Worth

What is Alexander Ludwig's Net Worth?

Alexander Ludwig is a Canadian actor, singer, and model who has a net worth of $4 million. Alexander Ludwig began his career as a child before later landing roles in films like "Hunger Games," "Lone Survivor," "Bad Boys for Life," and "Vikings."

Early Life

Alexander Ludwig was born on May 7, 1992 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He was born to parents Sharlene and Harald Horst Ludwig. His mother worked as an actress and his father was a businessman and the former co-chair of Lionsgate Entertainment. He grew up with his three younger siblings. He had to convince his parents to support his dream of becoming an actor as his parents wanted him to live a more normal life as a child before entering the world of entertainment. However he did ultimately begin acting as a child and then later earned a degree in theater at the University of Southern California where he was also in the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

Career

Ludwig began acting at the age of nine when he was featured in a Harry Potter toy commercial. This job enabled him to sign on with an agent and obtain more commercial work. He later landed roles in films like "Air Bud: World Pup" in 2000, "MXP: Most Extreme Primate" in 2003, "Scary Godmother: The Revenge of Jimmy" in 2005, "Eve and the Fire Horse" in 2005," and "The Sandlot: Heading Home" in 2007.

In addition to his work in movies, Ludwig also worked in television during this time. He had a role in the made for television movie "A Little Thing Called Murder" in 2006 and the television series "The Dead Zone." He also had a lead role in "The Seeker: The Dark is Rising" in 2007 after going through what he described as a grueling audition process. He had to go through 16 auditions before being cast.

In 2009, he landed the lead role in "Race to Witch Mountain" which was a remake of the original 1975 film "Escape to Witch Mountain." The film opened at number one at the box office the weekend that it premiered. His next major role was in "The Hunger Games" when he was cast as the character, Cato. At the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, he won the Best Fight Award along with Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. He also won the Best Villain award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.

In 2013, Ludwig co-starred in the films "Lone Survivor" and "Grown Ups 2." The following year, in 2014, he joined the cast of the popular television series "Vikings" playing the character of Bjorn Ironside. The following year, he received a nomination a the Golden Maple Awards in the Best Actor in a TV Series Broadcast in the U.S. for his work in "Vikings." In 2015, he appeared as the male lead in the horror films "Final Girl" and "The Final Girls." While the film titles sounded similar, they were actually unrelated. In 2017, he was cast in the show "Swerve," appearing in six total episodes as the character of Dr. Delucchi.

In 2020, Ludwig appeared in "Bad Boys for Life," playing Dorn, a hacker. He also appeared in The Band Perry's music video for "Gentle on My Mind" alongside "Teen Wolf" actress Shelley Hennig. In 2021, he appeared in "Night Teeth," "Heart of Champions," and "National Champions." In 2023, he appeared in "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant." Beginning in 2021, he started appearing in the series "Heels" as character Ace Space.

Outside of his acting career, Ludwig also has pursued a career as a musician. He signed with the country music label BBR Music Group/BMG in May of 2021. His self-titled EP was released on May 21, 2021. In August of 2022, it was announced that Ludwig would appear in Nicki Minaj's music video for her single "Super Freaky Girl." A couple weeks later, Ludwig released his debut album, "Highway 99."

Personal Life

Ludwig enjoys skiing and is a competitive freestyle skier. He has also participated in skydiving. He has also suffered from a number of substance abuse and mental health issues which began when he was a teenager. In February of 2019, he disclosed that he had suffered from depression, anxiety, alcoholism, and substance abuse starting at the age of 14.

In 2020, Ludwig married Lauren Dear. After the couple suffered three miscarriages, Dear gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in April of 2023.