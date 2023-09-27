Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Aug 27, 1988 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.55 m) Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Alexa Vega's Net Worth

What is Alexa PenaVega's Net Worth?

Alexa Vega, aka Alexa PenaVega, is an American actress, singer and pianist who has a net worth of $8 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband Carlos Pena. After marrying, they both changed their last names to "PenaVega".

Alexa PenaVega rose to international fame in the early 2000s as a child actor in the "Spy Kids" series of films. Her other notable film credits have included "Sleepover," "Repo! The Genetic Opera," "Broken Hill," and "From Prada to Nada." PenaVega has also appeared on many television shows, including "Ladies Man," "Ruby & the Rockits," and "Nashville."

Early Life and Education

Alexa PenaVega was born as Alexa Vega on August 27, 1988 in Miami, Florida to model Gina Rue and Colombian fashion photographer Baruch Vega. She has six siblings, including Makenzie, who also went on to become an actress. When PenaVega was four years old, she moved with her family to California. She was homeschooled as a teenager.

Film Career

PenaVega began acting when she was still a young child. She made her film debut in 1994, playing Priscilla O'Shea in the family football comedy "Little Giants." The following year, she appeared in the romcom "Nine Months." PenaVega had a big year on screen in 1996. First, she played the child version of Helen Hunt's main character in the disaster film "Twister." PenaVega subsequently played the daughter of Steven Seagal's protagonist in "The Glimmer Man," and the daughter of Alec Baldwin's and Virginia Madsen's characters in "Ghosts of Mississippi." In 1999, she played the daughter of Michelle Pfeiffer and Treat Williams's characters in "The Deep End of the Ocean." PenaVega had her breakout role in 2001, starring as burgeoning child spy Carmen Cortez in Robert Rodriguez's action comedy "Spy Kids." She starred alongside Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, and Alan Cumming. PenaVega went on to reprise her role as Carmen Cortez in the sequels "Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams," "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." Meanwhile, she starred in such other films as "Sleepover," "State's Evidence," "Remember the Daze," "Repo! The Genetic Opera," "Broken Hill," and "Innocent."

In 2010, PenaVega appeared in the psychological horror film "Mother's Day" and the drama "Café." The next year, she starred in the romcom "From Prada to Nada." In 2012, PenaVega was in two horror films: "The Devil's Carnival" and "Abandoned Mine." She went on to play KillJoy in the action film "Machete Kills," based on Danny Trejo's character from the "Spy Kids" franchise. PenaVega had a prolific year in 2014, appearing in five films: the action thriller "Wicked Blood"; the action crime anthology film "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"; the apocalyptic horror film "The Remaining"; the football drama "23 Blast"; and the animated comic book adaptation "The Clockwork Girl." PenaVega next appeared in Sean McNamara's drama "Spare Parts," and voiced a character in the animated fantasy film "Pixies." She later reunited with McNamara for the 2020 musical dramedy "Mighty Oak," in which she starred alongside Janel Parrish, Raven-Symoné, and her husband Carlos PenaVega.

Television Career

PenaVega first appeared on television in 1993, playing the youngest child of Burt Reynolds's and Marilu Henner's characters in the final season of the CBS sitcom "Evening Shade." She subsequently appeared in episodes of "ER" and "Chicago Hope." Toward the end of the decade, PenaVega had recurring roles on "To Have & to Hold" and "Ladies Man." In the early 00s, she made appearances on the shows "All That" and "The Bernie Mac Show," and was in the Hallmark television film "Follow the Stars Home." PenaVega went on to star in the Lifetime television film "Odd Girl Out" and the HBO television film "Walkout." She had her first lead role in a regular series in 2009, starring as Ruby Gallagher on the short-lived ABC Family sitcom "Ruby & the Rockits." A few years later, PenaVega had a recurring voice role on the adult animated sitcom "Unsupervised." In 2014, she played the recurring part of Hillary Cole in the science-fiction series "The Tomorrow People," and starred in the Hallmark science-fiction television film "The Hunters."

From 2014 to 2015, PenaVega played the recurring role of Kiley Brenner in the third season of "Nashville." In the latter year, she competed in the 21st season of "Dancing with the Stars," coming in sixth place with her partner Mark Ballas. Subsequently, PenaVega starred in the Hallmark television film "Ms. Matched." She went on to star in several other Hallmark made-for-TV movies in the years after that, including "Destination Wedding," "Love at Sea," "Christmas Made to Order," "Love in the Limelight," and "A Paris Proposal." PenaVega also starred as Allie Adams in the "Picture Perfect Mysteries" series on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. Meanwhile, from 2019 to 2022, she voiced the main role of Carlota Casagrande in the Nickelodeon animated comedy series "The Casagrandes," a spinoff of the series "The Loud House," in which the character first appeared.

Personal Life

In 2010, PenaVega married film producer Sean Covel. The couple divorced in the summer of 2012. Later that year, after meeting at a Bible study, PenaVega began dating actor and singer Carlos Pena Jr. of the boy band Big Time Rush. In the summer of 2013, the pair got engaged, and in early 2014 married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The PenaVegas have two sons and a daughter together.