Alexa Demie Net Worth:

What is Alexa Demie's Net Worth and Salary?

Alexa Demie is an actress and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Alexa Demie is best known for playing Maddy Perez on the HBO teen drama television series "Euphoria." Elsewhere on television, she has appeared in episodes of "Ray Donovan," "Love," and "The OA." Demie has also been in a number of films, including "Brigsby Bear," "Mid90s," "Waves," and "Mainstream."

Early Life

Alexa Demie was born as Alexa Demie Wilson Vanerstrom in Los Angeles, California; her birthdate is unknown. She grew up in the Atwater Village neighborhood. From the age of eight, Demie was mostly raised by her mother, Mexican makeup artist Rose Mendez.

Start of Television Career

Demie had her career start on television in 2016, when she appeared as the character Shairee in three episodes of the Showtime crime series "Ray Donovan." Two years after this, she played Marina in two episodes of the romantic comedy streaming series "Love." Demie next appeared in the "Treasure Island" episode of the mystery drama series "The OA."

"Euphoria" Breakthrough

In 2019, Demie landed her breakthrough role on the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria." Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, the show focuses on a group of high school students navigating the turbulent areas of love, friendship, identity, family, sex, drugs, and more. On the program, Demie plays Maddy Perez, the on-and-off girlfriend of high school athlete Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. The large ensemble cast of "Euphoria" also includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney, Algee Smith, and Hunter Schafer, among others.

Film Career

On the big screen, Demie made her debut in the 2017 dramedy film "Brigsby Bear," starring "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kyle Mooney as a captive man obsessed with a children's television show created by his captor. The film also features Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, Michaela Watkins, Mark Hamill, and former "SNL" cast member Andy Samberg. Demie's next film was the 2018 coming-of-age dramedy "Mid90s," the directorial debut of actor Jonah Hill. In the film, she played Estee, a girl who provides the main character, Stevie, with his first sexual experience.

Demie had her biggest film role yet in the 2019 drama "Waves." She played Alexis Lopez, the girlfriend of the main character, Tyler Williams, a high school senior and wrestler. The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Tyler, and also features Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Clifton Collins Jr. Next, in 2020, Demie played Isabelle Roberts in Gia Coppola's film "Mainstream." She was joined in the cast by Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Colleen Camp, and Johnny Knoxville, among others. Beyond full-length features, Demie has appeared in the short films "Miles" and "Nineteen on Fire."

Music Videos

In addition to television and film, Demie has been involved in the music video scene as both an actor and director. In 2013, she appeared in the video for "ATM Jam" by Azealia Banks and Pharrell. Four years later, Demie was in the videos for two songs by JMSN: "Angelica" and "Slide." In 2020, she appeared in the video for "Stargazing" by the rock band the Neighbourhood.

Behind the camera, Demie co-directed the music video for the JMSN song "Talk is Cheap" with Natalie Falt in 2018. By herself, she directed the video for another JMSN song, "Love 2 U," in 2021.