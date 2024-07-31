Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Albert Finney's Net Worth?

Albert Finney was an English actor who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 2019. Albert Finney was known for his performances in such films as "Tom Jones," "Two for the Road," "Murder on the Orient Express," "Annie," "The Dresser," and "Erin Brockovich," among many others. On television, he starred in a number of series and television films, including the acclaimed 2002 Winston Churchill biopic "The Gathering Storm." Finney also acted on stage, with credits including "Henry V," "The Party," "Luther," and "Orphans."

Early Life and Education

Albert Finney was born on May 9, 1936 in Salford, Lancashire, England as the youngest of three children of Albert Sr. and Alice. Growing up, he was educated at Tootal Drive Primary School and Salford Grammar School. Finney went on to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1956.

Film Career in the 1960s and '70s

In 1960, Finney made his feature film debut in Tony Richardson's "The Entertainer," starring Laurence Olivier. Later that year, he had his first starring role, in "Saturday Night and Sunday Morning." In 1963, Finney reunited with Tony Richardson to star in the director's period comedy "Tom Jones," an adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel. A big hit, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and earned Finney his first nomination for Best Actor. He subsequently starred in "The Victors" and "Night Must Fall." In 1967, Finney starred opposite Audrey Hepburn in Stanley Donen's romantic dramedy "Two for the Road." The following year, he both starred in and directed "Charlie Bubbles." Closing out the decade, Finney starred opposite Yvette Mimieux in "The Picasso Summer." In his first role of the 1970s, he starred as the titular miser in the musical "Scrooge." He then starred in "Gumshoe" and "Alpha Beta." In 1974, Finney starred as Hercule Poirot in Sidney Lumet's adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel. For his performance, he earned his second Academy Award nomination. Later in the decade, Finney portrayed French statesman Joseph Fouché in Ridley Scott's historical drama "The Duellists."

Further Film Career

In 1981, Finney starred in three genre films: the heist film "Loophole," the horror film "Wolfen," and the science-fiction thriller "Looker." The following year, he gave acclaimed performances in Alan Parker's "Shoot the Moon" and John Huston's adaptation of the Broadway musical "Annie." Finney continued racking up plaudits in 1983 for his performance in the Peter Yates drama "The Dresser," receiving his third Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He earned another nomination the very next year for his performance in John Huston's "Under the Volcano." Finney's next big-screen role was in Alan J. Pakula's 1987 drama "Orphans," in which he reprised his role from the original stage version. Kicking off the 1990s, he played an Irish mobster in the Coen brothers' period gangster film "Miller's Crossing." Finney followed that with roles in "The Playboys," "Rich in Love," "The Browning Version," "A Man of No Importance," and "The Run of the Country." In the latter half of the decade, he starred in "Washington Square," "Breakfast of Champions," and "Simpatico."

Commencing the new millennium, Finney portrayed real-life California lawyer Edward L. Masry in Steven Soderbergh's biographical legal drama "Erin Brockovich." For his performance, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Also in 2000, Finney appeared briefly in Soderbergh's epic crime drama "Traffic." The next year, he starred in the fantasy comedy "Delivering Milo." Finney went on to give an acclaimed performance in Tim Burton's 2003 fantasy drama "Big Fish," earning BAFTA and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor. He reunited with Burton two years later to voice a character in the director's animated musical "Corpse Bride." After that, Finney appeared in the 2006 films "A Good Year" and "Amazing Grace." In 2007, he played the pivotal role of Dr. Albert Hirsch in the action thriller "The Bourne Ultimatum," and appeared opposite Ethan Hawke and Philip Seymour Hoffman in Sidney Lumet's final film, "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead." Finney reprised his role as Hirsch in "The Bourne Legacy" in 2012. That same year, he had his last film role, as Mr. Kincade in the James Bond film "Skyfall."

Television Career

Finney first appeared on television in 1959 with a recurring role on the ITV medical soap opera "Emergency Ward 10." He didn't have another major role on television until 1984, when he portrayed the titular Catholic leader in the CBS television film "Pope John Paul II." At the end of the decade, Finney starred in the British miniseries "The Endless Game." In 1990, he starred in the HBO television film "The Image" and the three-part BBC adaptation of Kingsley Amis's novel "The Green Man." Finney went on to appear in Dennis Potter's 1996 television dramas "Karaoke" and "Cold Lazarus." He was subsequently in the miniseries "Nostromo" and the television film "A Rather English Marriage," both on the BBC. In 2001 and 2003, Finney starred in BBC adaptations of the short story collection "My Uncle Silas." During that period, he portrayed Winston Churchill in the 2002 television film "The Gathering Storm," a performance that earned him BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards.

Stage Career

Finney began acting on stage in the 1950s, appearing in productions of "Henry V," "The Lizard on the Rock," "The Party," and "Coriolanus." In the early 1960s, he originated the title role in John Osborne's West End play "Luther," and received a Tony Award nomination when the show transferred to Broadway. Finney subsequently appeared in the plays "Black Comedy," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Miss Julie," and "A Flea in Her Ear." He returned to Broadway in 1968 to star in the play "A Day in the Death of Joe Egg," for which he earned his second Tony Award nomination. Back on the English stage in the 1970s, Finney acted in productions of "Hamlet," "Tamburlaine," and "The Cherry Orchard." In the 1980s, he starred in "Serjeant Musgrave's Dance" and "Orphans," winning a Laurence Olivier Award for the latter. Finney's final role on stage was in the original West End production of Yasmina Reza's "'Art'" in 1996.

Personal Life and Death

Finney was married three times. He wed his first wife, actress Jane Wenham, in 1957; they had a son named Simon before divorcing in 1961. In 1970, Finney married French actress Anouk Aimée, whom he eventually divorced in 1978. He wed his third and final wife, travel agent Penelope Delmage, in 2006.

On February 7, 2019, Finney died from a chest infection in Chelsea, London. He was 82 years of age.