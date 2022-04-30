Alan Ritchson Net Worth:

What is Alan Ritchson's Net Worth and Salary?

Alan Ritchson is an actor and filmmaker who has a net worth of $6 million. Alan Ritchson first gained widespread recognition for his role as Arthur Curry on the television superhero series "Smallville." He went on to star on such series as "Blue Mountain State," "Blood Drive," "Titans," and "Reacher." Ritchson has also acted on the big screen in such films as "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and the 2014 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and made his directorial debut in 2021 with "Dark Web: Cicada 3301."

Early Life and Education

Alan Ritchson was born on November 28, 1982 in Grand Forks, North Dakota as the second of three boys of high school teacher Vickie and retired US Air Force Chief master sergeant David. As a kid, Ritchson moved with his family to Rantoul, Illinois before settling in Niceville, Florida. There, he went to Niceville High School, from which he graduated in 2001. Ritchson went on to obtain his associate of arts degree from Okaloosa Walton Community College, now called Northwest Florida State College.

Career Beginnings

Ritchson began his career as a model in the Abercrombie & Fitch catalogue. He gained wider attention in 2004 when he competed on the reality television singing competition series "American Idol," making it as one of the top 87 contestants.

Television Career

Ritchson had his breakthrough role with his acting debut in 2005. That year, he began playing the guest role of Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, on the television superhero series "Smallville." Ritchson appeared on the series in its fifth season, and then again in its tenth and final season in 2010. During this time, he appeared in the television films "Though None Go with Me" and "Midnight Bayou." Ritchson had his first main role from 2010 to 2011, playing Kevin Devlin "Thad" Castle, a college football team captain, on the sitcom "Blue Mountain State." Ritchson went on to make appearances in episodes of various shows, including "CSI: Miami," "90210," "Hawaii Five-0," "New Girl," "Workaholics," and "Black Mirror." He was also a regular on the celebrity competition series "I Can Do That," which ran for one season on NBC in 2015.

In 2017, Ritchson starred on the short-lived Syfy series "Blood Drive," playing LAPD officer Arthur Bailey. His costars were Christina Ochoa, Marama Corlett, Colin Cunningham, and Thomas Dominique. Next, in 2018, Ritchson returned to superhero television to play the recurring role of Hank Hall on the DC Universe series "Titans." While he was initially signed up for only two episodes, he was promoted to a main role for the second and third seasons. Ritchson reprised his role as Hank Hall on the DC Universe series "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow." In 2022, he began his next main television role, playing the titular character on the Amazon Prime Video series "Reacher," based on the "Jack Reacher" book series.

Film Career

Ritchson made his feature film debut in the 2006 horror film "The Butcher," playing one of a group of teenagers who are terrorized by a family of psychopaths after getting into a car crash. Next, in 2007, he appeared in the drama "Steam," starring Ruby Dee, Kate Siegel, and Ally Sheedy. A couple years after that, Ritchson was part of the large ensemble cast of the teen sex comedy "Fired Up!" He went on to land roles in some major Hollywood films. In 2013, Ritchson played the character Gloss in the science-fiction sequel "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." The following year, he portrayed Raphael in the reboot of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"; he would reprise the role in the 2016 sequel "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows." In between the two films, Ritchson appeared in the romcom "The Wedding Ringer" and the science-fiction action comedy "Lazer Team." He also reprised his "Blue Mountain State" television role as Thad Castle in "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland."

In 2018, Ritchson appeared alongside Zachary Levi, Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy, Karan Soni, and others in the horror comedy "Office Uprising." He subsequently starred in two 2019 films: the supernatural romance "Above the Shadows," with Olivia Thirlby and Jim Gaffigan, and the sports comedy "The Turkey Bowl," costarring Matt Jones and Ryan Hansen. The following year, Ritchson reunited with his "Office Uprising" costar Brenton Thwaites in the supernatural horror film "Ghosts of War." In 2021, Ritchson made his directorial debut with the comedy thriller "Dark Web: Cicada 3301," which he also co-wrote and co-produced. Additionally, he stars in the film alongside Jack Kesy, Ron Funches, and Conor Leslie.

Other Projects

Among his other media projects, Ritchson released a music album in 2006 entitled "This is Next Time." He also appeared in the web series "Enormous Friends," and was used as a model for the character of Beowulf in the 2007 video game "Beowulf: The Game."

Personal Life

With his wife Cathrine, Ritchson has three children. The family lives in Florida.