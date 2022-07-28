Alan Dale Net Worth:

What Is Alan Dale's Net Worth?

Alan Dale is a New Zealand actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Dale is probably best known for playing Dr. John Forrest on "The Young Doctors" (1979–1982), Jim Robinson on "Neighbours" (1985–1993; 2018; 2019), Caleb Nichol on "The O.C." (2003–2005), Charles Widmore on "Lost" (2006–2010), Bradford Meade on "Ugly Betty" (2006–2007), and Joseph Anders on "Dynasty" (2017–2021). Alan has more than 92 acting credits to his name, including the films "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002), "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008), "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (2011), and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and the television series "State Coroner" (1997–1998), "ER" (2000–2001), "The X-Files" (2002), "24" (2003–2004), "NCIS" (2003–2016), "Sea Patrol" (2008), "Entourage" (2008–2011), "Moving Wallpaper" (2009), "Undercovers" (2010), "The Killing" (2011–2012), "Once Upon a Time" (2011–2013; 2017), "Hot in Cleveland" (2012–2013), and "Dominion" (2014). In 2008, Alan starred as King Arthur in a West End production of "Spamalot," the musical adaptation of the 1975 comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Early Life

Alan Dale was born Alan Hugh Dale on May 6, 1947, in Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand. Alan and his three siblings grew up in a relatively poor family and did not have a television. Dale became interested in theatre during his youth, and at age 13, he impersonated comedian Shelley Berman during a school concert. The family later moved, and Alan's parents co-founded the amateur Auckland theatre The Little Dolphin Theatre, where Dale was often in charge of using stage equipment to produce weather effects. Alan also enjoyed playing rugby, but he gave it up when he was 21 because it was not the type of career that could help him support his family. Since acting jobs in New Zealand were limited, Dale worked as a car salesman, model, and realtor. When he was working as a milkman, a local radio station disc jockey resigned while Alan was listening to the broadcast. Dale told "The Times" in 2008, "I heard a DJ make an arse of himself and walk off the radio station, so I had a shower, went to their office and said I could do better. They gave me a go and then the day I was offered an afternoon show I also got a call from the TV network where I had tried the same trick and landed my first series." He decided to pursue an acting career at the age of 27.

Career

Alan made his professional acting debut in a Grafton Theatre production of "The Royal Hunt of the Sun," and in 1978, he appeared in 36 episodes of the New Zealand TV series "Radio Waves." From 1979 to 1982, he starred as Dr. John Forrest on the Australian soap opera "The Young Doctors," then he joined the cast of the popular Australian series "Neighbours" in 1985. Dale played Jim Robinson in more than 900 episodes of the series by the time his character was killed off in 1993, but he returned for two more episodes in 2018 and 2019. In 1986, he starred in the miniseries "The Far Country," and his first film was the 1989 direct-to-video slasher "Houseboat Horror." In the '90s, Alan had a recurring role as Richard Issacs on the Australian legal drama "Janus" (1994), guest-starred on "Time Trax" (1994), "Frontline" (1997), "Flipper" (1997), and "Blue Heelers" (1997), and played Dudley Mills on the Australian series "State Coroner" (1997–1998). In 1999, he appeared in the American TV movie "First Daughter," and he moved his family to the U.S. in early 2000. Dale began taking acting classes when he was 52 years old, and in 2000, he landed a three-episode stint as Al Patterson on the medical drama "ER." He guest-starred on "The Lone Gunmen" (2001), "Philly" (2001), "American Dreams" (2002), "The Practice" (2002), "The West Wing" (2002–2003), "JAG" (2003), "CSI: Miami" (2003), and "Crossing Jordan" (2004), and he had a recurring role as Toothpick Man on "The X-Files" (2002).

Alan appeared in the films "Rent Control" (2002), "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002), "The Extreme Team" (2003), "Straight Eye: The Movie" (2004), and "After the Sunset" (2004), and he co-starred with Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett in 2004's "Hollywood Homicide." He would reunite with Ford in 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which grossed $790.7 million at the box office. From 2003 to 2004, Dale played Vice President Jim Prescott in eight episodes of "24," and he played Caleb Nichol on "The O.C." from 2003 to 2005. He had a recurring role on "N.C.I.S. as Tom Morrow (N.C.I.S. Director, then Homeland Senior Division Chief) from 2003 to 2016, and he played Charles Widmore on "Lost" from 2006 to 2010 and Bradford Meade on "Ugly Betty" from 2006 to 2007. Around this time, Alan also guest-starred on "Torchwood" (2008), "Midnight Man" (2008), "Flight of the Conchords" (2009), and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2009), and he had recurring roles on "Sea Patrol" (2008), "Entourage" (2008–2011), and "Moving Wallpaper" (2009). He appeared in the films "A Little Bit of Heaven" (2011), "Priest" (2011), "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (2011), "Grace" (2014), and "Entourage" (2015), and he played Detective Isaksson in 2011's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and Councilman Rockwell in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Both films were hits, with "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" bringing in $239.3 million and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" earning $714.4 million.

Dale had recurring roles as James Kelvin on "Undercovers" (2010), Senator Eaton on "The Killing" (2011–2012), King George/Albert Spencer on "Once Upon a Time" (2011–2013; 2017), and Sir Emmett Lawson on "Hot in Cleveland" (2012–2013), and he guest-starred on "Important Things with Demetri Martin" (2010), "Burn Notice" (2010), "Californication" (2011), "Person of Interest" (2011), "House of Lies" (2012), "Body of Proof" (2013), "The Mindy Project" (2013), and "Homeland" (2017). In 2014, he starred as General Edward Riesen on the Syfy apocalyptic fantasy series "Dominion," then he played Prime Minister Martin Toohey on the 2016 Australian political thriller "Secret City." From 2017 to 2021, he portrayed Joseph Anders on The CW reboot of "Dynasty. Alan has also lent his voice to the video games "X-Men: Next Dimension" (2002), "EverQuest II" (2004), "Yakuza" (2005), "24: The Game" (2006), "Mass Effect 3" (2012), and "The Bureau: XCOM Declassified" (2013).

Personal Life

Alan married his girlfriend, Claire, in 1968, and they welcomed sons Matthew and Simon before divorcing in 1979. Both sons went into the entertainment business, with Matthew working as an actor, writer, director, and producer and Simon working as an announcer on the London radio station Kiss 100. After the divorce, Alan, Simon, and Matthew moved from Auckland, New Zealand, to Sydney, Australia. Alan wed former Miss Australia Tracey Pearson on April 8, 1990. The couple met at the Australian Grand Prix in 1986, and they have two sons together, Nick and Daniel.

Award Nominations

In 2009, Dale earned a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Guest Performance in a Television Series for "Lost." During his time on the show, the cast received two Gold Derby Award nominations for Ensemble of the Year (2009 and 2010). Alan and his "Ugly Betty" co-stars shared a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble of the Year in 2007 and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2007 and 2008.

Real Estate

Dale has owned property in New Zealand, Australia, and Manhattan Beach, California. In 2011, he sold his beachfront Auckland home for $1.25 million. Alan bought the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 2007.