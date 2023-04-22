What is Alan Cumming's Net Worth?

Alan Cumming is a Scottish actor of stage and screen who has a net worth of $5 million. Alan Cumming is known for his roles in such films as "GoldenEye," "Emma," "The Anniversary Party," "X2," and the "Spy Kids" trilogy. On television, his credits include "The Good Wife," "Instinct," and "Schmigadoon!" Meanwhile, as a stage actor, Cumming has acted in everything from "Hamlet" to "Bent" to "Cabaret," winning a Tony Award for the lattermost production.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jan 27, 1965 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Aberfeldy Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Film director, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Author, Entrepreneur, Voice Actor, Film Score Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Alan Cumming's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Alan Cumming was born on January 27, 1965 in Aberfeldy, Scotland to Mary, an insurance company secretary, and Alex, the head forester of the 17th-century Panmure House. He grew up around the country house, located on the east coast of Scotland. Cumming has an older brother named Tom. For his education, Cumming went to Monikie Primary School and Carnoustie High School, and then to the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Television Career

Cumming began acting on television in the UK in the 1980s, appearing on such shows as "Travelling Man," "Taggart," "Take the High Road," and "Shadow of the Stone." He had his breakthrough in 1991 in the BBC television film "Bernard and the Genie," in which he starred alongside Lenny Henry and Rowan Atkinson. Cumming's next main role came in 1995 on the BBC sitcom "The High Life," which he also wrote. After that, he began working on television in the US, appearing in an episode of "3rd Rock from the Sun" in 1996 and in a television film adaptation of "Annie" in 1999. He subsequently voiced the Devil on the short-lived animated sitcom "God, the Devil and Bob." Cumming also lent his voice to the series "Shoebox Zoo." He went on to have a recurring role on "The L Word" and a main role in the miniseries "Tin Man."

Cumming had one of his largest television roles from 2010 to 2016, playing campaign strategist and crisis manager Eli Gold on the CBS series "The Good Wife." During that period of time, he played cross-dresser Desrae on the six-part British series "The Runaway," and played media mogul Austen Clarke on the Showtime series "Web Therapy." From 2018 to 2019, Cumming starred as academic and NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart on the CBS police procedural series "Instinct." His other credits have included the musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" and the animated sitcom "The Prince." Cumming has also hosted a number of programs, including the documentary series "My Brilliant Britain" and the reality game show "The Traitors."

Film Career

Cumming made his feature film debut in 1992 with the lead role in the British drama "Prague." He went on to appear in "The Airzone Solution" and "Second Best," and to voice the titular horse in "Black Beauty." In 1995, Cumming had notable roles in "Circle of Friends" and the James Bond film "GoldenEye." He was subsequently in a string of comedies, including "Emma," "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," "Buddy," and "Spice World." Closing out the 90s, Cumming appeared in "Titus," "Eyes Wide Shut," and "Plunkett & Macleane." Commencing the new millennium, he was in "Urbania," "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," and "Get Carter."

In 2001, Cumming made his directorial debut with "The Anniversary Party," which he co-directed, co-wrote, and co-starred in with Jennifer Jason Leigh. The same year, he appeared in "Josie and the Pussycats," "Company Man," "Investigating Sex," and "Spy Kids." Cumming would reprise his role from "Spy Kids," as Fegan Floop, in the film's two sequels. His other credits in the 00s include "Nicholas Nickleby," "X2," "Son of the Mask," "Sweet Land," "Full Grown Men," and "Ghost Writer," the lattermost of which he also directed. In the 2010s, Cumming appeared in such films as "Burlesque," "After Louie," and "Battle of the Sexes." He also lent his voice to "Jackboots on Whitehall," "The Smurfs," "The Smurfs 2," and "Strange Magic." In 2022, Cumming appeared in the documentary "My Old School" and voiced Cornelius the Crocodile in "My Father's Dragon."

Stage Career

Cumming launched his prolific career on stage in his native Scotland, performing with various groups. He went on to perform with the Bristol Old Vic and the Royal Shakespeare Company. In the early 90s, Cumming won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance for his work in the Royal National Theatre's production of "Accidental Death of an Anarchist." He earned further plaudits for his work in the English Touring Theatre's production of "Hamlet" and the West End revival of "Cabaret," both in 1993. Cumming reprised his role as the Master of Ceremonies in the 1998 Broadway revival of "Cabaret," and won a Tony Award for his work.

In the 00s, Cumming appeared on Broadway in "Design for Living" and "The Threepenny Opera." He returned to the West End in 2006 to star in "Bent," and the year after that starred in the National Theatre of Scotland's production of "The Bacchae." Cumming collaborated with the National Theatre of Scotland again in 2012 for a one-man version of "Macbeth." The play eventually transitioned to Broadway. In 2014, Cumming again reprised his role from "Cabaret" in a new Broadway revival of the musical. His other stage credits have included "Endgame" and "Burn."

Other Activities

Cumming has been involved in a range of other activities beyond acting. He has written books, magazine articles, introductions and prefaces, and essays. Cumming has also released his own fragrances and live albums. Meanwhile, he has been active in charity and political activism, particularly in relation to LGBTQ+ rights.

Personal Life

Openly bisexual, Cumming has been in several relationships. From 1985 until his divorce in 1993, he was married to actress Hilary Lyon. He has also dated actress Saffron Burrows and theater director Nick Philippou. In 2007, Cumming became civil partners with illustrator Grant Shaffer; the two later got married in New York in 2012.