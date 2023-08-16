Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jun 4, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Boston Gender: Male Profession: Songwriter, Record producer, Singer, Musician, Disc jockey, Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Al B Sure's Net Worth

What is Al B. Sure!'s Net Worth?

Al B. Sure! is an R&B singer-songwriter, record producer, and radio host who has a net worth of $2 million. Al B. Sure! was among the most popular artists of the new jack swing movement in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He made his breakthrough in 1988 with his debut album "In Effect Mode," which spawned the R&B hit songs "Nite and Day" and "Off on Your Own (Girl)." Later in his career, he began hosting the nationally syndicated Urban One evening radio program "Love and R&B."

Early Life and Education

Al B. Sure!, whose real name is Albert Brown III, was born on June 4, 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts to accountant Cassandra and nuclear medical technician Albert II. He was raised in Mount Vernon, New York, where he was a star quarterback on the football team at Mount Vernon High School. However, Brown turned down an athletic scholarship to the University of Iowa to pursue a career in music instead.

Career Beginnings

In 1987, Brown became the inaugural winner of Quincy Jones's Sony Innovators Tech Search. He went on to work with Jones on a variety of projects, including the hit 1990 single "The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite)," from Jones's smash album "Back on the Block."

Studio Albums

Brown released his debut studio album, "In Effect Mode," in 1988. A commercial success, it topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for seven consecutive weeks and launched the R&B hit singles "Nite and Day" and "Off on Your Own (Girl)." For his success, Brown won the American Music Award for Best New R&B Artist and the Soul Train Award for Best New Artist. In 1990, he released his second studio album, "Private Times…and the Whole 9!," which reached number four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and spawned the R&B hit singles "Missunderstanding" and "No Matter What You Do," the latter a duet with Diana Ross. Brown had another solid success with his third studio album, 1992's "Sexy Versus," which peaked at number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He then took a long hiatus from recording albums, returning in 2009 to sign with Hidden Beach Recordings and release his fourth studio album, "Honey, I'm Home."

Songwriting and Producing

Beyond his own recording career, Brown has helped usher new recording artists into the music industry by serving as a songwriter and producer. In 1991, he served as a producer on R&B quartet Jodeci's debut studio album, "Forever My Lady," and co-wrote two of its hit singles. The following year, Brown co-produced and co-wrote the R&B hit song "Alone With You" for teen singer Tevin Campbell. He later co-wrote the LL Cool J single "Loungin" from the album "Mr. Smith," and worked with such artists as Faith Evans, Usher, and Dave Hollister.

Other Collaborations and Contributions

Among his other notable musical collaborations, Brown provided vocals to the title track of David Bowie's 1993 album "Black Tie White Noise." The year after that, he covered the Al Green song "I'm Still in Love with You" for the basketball film "Above the Rim."

Television and Radio

In 2000, Brown launched a television development division in his company ABS Entertainment. Through the division, he served as an executive producer on a Jamie Foxx HBO comedy special. Later, in 2010, Brown competed on the reality television dating game show "The Ultimate Merger," a spinoff of "The Apprentice" starring that show's Omarosa Manigault.

On the radio, Brown previously served as a DJ on KHHT in Los Angeles, California, playing old-school R&B and hip hop. In 2019, he became the new host of the nationally syndicated Urban One evening program "Love and R&B," succeeding John Monds. The quiet storm/slow-jams show airs on urban adult contemporary stations throughout the country.

Personal Life

Brown has three sons: Albert IV, Devin, and Quincy. Albert IV, who goes by Lil B. Sure!, was featured on the MTV reality show "Rock the Cradle" in 2008.