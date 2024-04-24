What is Ajay Devgn's Net Worth?

Ajay Devgn is an Indian actor and filmmaker who has a net worth of $75 million. Ajay Devgn has appeared in over 100 films, mostly in the Hindi language. Since making his debut in the 1991 action romance film "Phool Aur Kaante," he has appeared in such hit films as "Dilwale," "Jaan," "Ishq," "Zakhm," "The Legend of Bhagat Singh," and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior." Meanwhile, films directed by Devgn include "U Me Aur Hum," "Shivaay," "Runway 34," and "Bholaa."

Early Life and Education

Ajay Devgn was born as Vishal Devgan on April 2, 1969 in New Delhi, India into a Punjabi Hindu family. His mother, Veena, is a film producer, and his late father, Veeru, was a Bollywood action choreographer. As a teenager, Devgn attended Silver Beach High School in Juhu, Mumbai. He went on to attend Mithibai College at the University of Mumbai.

Film Career in the 1990s

Devgn had his career breakthrough with his very first film, the 1991 action romance film "Phool Aur Kaante," in which he starred opposite Madhoo. He next starred opposite Karisma Kapoor in the 1992 martial arts film "Jigar." The following year, Devgn appeared in numerous films, including "Dil Hai Betaab," "Divya Shakti," "Sangram," "Ek Hi Raasta," and "Platform." Among his subsequent credits were the hit films "Dilwale," "Suhaag," "Vijaypath," "Naajayaz," "Haqeeqat," and "Jaan." For "Naajayaz," Devgn earned his first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor. He had another big hit with the 1997 romantic comedy "Ishq," in which he starred opposite Kajol. Devgn continued his success with starring roles in "Major Saab," "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," and "Zakhm," the lattermost of which earned him many honors, including the National Film Award for Best Actor and his second Filmfare Award nomination. He received a third Filmfare Award nomination for his role in 1999's "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam." After that, Devgn starred in "Hindustan Ki Kasam," "Kachche Dhaage," "Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet," "Dil Kya Kare," "Gair," and "Thakshak."

Film Career in the 21st Century

Devgn began the 21st century with roles in "Deewane" and "Raju Chacha." He followed those with "Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke" and "Lajja," the latter earning him his fourth Filmfare Award nomination. Devgn's subsequent credits included "Tera Mera Saath Rahen," "Company," "Hum Kisise Kum Nahin," and "The Legend of Bhagat Singh." For his portrayal of the titular Indian anti-colonial revolutionary in "The Legend of Bhagat Singh," Devgn won his second National Film Award for Best Actor. He went on to star in such films as "Deewangee," "Bhoot," "Qayamat: City Under Threat," "Chori Chori," "Gangaajal," "Zameen," "LOC Kargil," "Khakee," and "Yuva." Devgn also starred opposite Aishwaraya Rai in the acclaimed drama film "Raincoat." In 2006, he played the titular character in "Omkara," an adaptation of "Othello." The same year, Devgn starred in the comedy "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited"; he would go on to star in its sequels "Golmaal Returns," "Golmaal 3," and "Golmaal Again!!!" His other notable credits in the '00s include "Cash," "Aag," "Sunday," and "U Me Aur Hum," which he also directed.

Devgn continued to be prolific in the 2010s, kicking off the decade with such films as "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai," "Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?," "Raajneeti," "Aakrosh," "Singham," and "Rascals." Subsequently, he starred in "Bol Bachchan," "Son of Sardaar," "Singham Returns," and "Drishyam," among many other titles. In 2016, Devgn starred in "Shivaay," which he also produced and directed. He followed that with roles in such films as "Baadshaho," "Raid," "De De Pyaar De," "Total Dhamaal," In 2020, Devgn starred as the titular 17th-century military leader in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," which earned him his third National Film Award for Best Actor. Moreover, the film became the highest-grossing Bollywood picture of 2020. The next year, Devgn starred in "Bhuj: The Pride of India." He went on to direct and star in the thriller "Runway 34" in 2022, and to make appearances in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "RRR." Devgn also starred in "Thank God," and reprised his role from "Drishyam" in the hit sequel "Drishyam 2." In 2023, Devgn directed and starred in "Bholaa," a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Kaithi." After that, he appeared in "Maidaan," "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha," and "Singham Again."

Production Companies

In 1999, Devgn established the production and distribution company Ajay Devgn FFilms in Mumbai. The company's first release was the 2000 action comedy "Raju Chacha," starring Devgn. Later, in 2015, Devgn established the visual effects company NY VFXWAALA, which has worked on such films as "Tamasha," "Mersal," "Force 2," and "Shivaay."

Other Media Appearances

Among his other notable appearances, Devgn starred in the psychological crime thriller television series "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness." A remake of the British series "Luther," it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in India in 2022.

Personal Life

In 1995, Devgn began dating actress Kajol, with whom he was starring in the film "Gundaraj." The pair married in early 1999, and in 2003 had a daughter named Nysa. Devgn and Kajol had a second child, a son named Yug, in 2010. Overall, Devgn is known to be a very private person who has admitted to being uncomfortable around people.