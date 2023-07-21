Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Nov 1, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Mangalore Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Model Nationality: India 💰 Compare Aishwarya Rai's Net Worth

What is Aishwarya Rai's net worth?

Aishwarya Rai (also known as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is an Indian actress who has a net worth of $100 million. Aishwarya Rai's prolific acting career includes dozens of movies in Hindi, English, Tamil and Bengali. Aishwarya is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and is one of the most popular celebrities in India.

She came to prominence after winning the 1994 Miss World pageant, and she has won numerous awards for her performances, including two Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors. The Government of France honored Rai with an Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012. Her films include "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (1999), "Mohabbatein" (2000), "Devdas" (2002), "Dhoom 2" (2006), "Guru" (2007), "Enthiran" (2010), "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016), and "Ponniyin Selvan: I" (2022). Aishwarya has also appeared in English-language films such as "Bride & Prejudice" (2004), "The Last Legion" (2007), and "The Pink Panther 2" (2009).

Endorsements

Aishwarya Rai past and present endorsements include Longines watches, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Lakmé Cosmetics, Casio pager, Philips, Palmolive, Lux, and Fuji films. In India she was the official brand ambassador for De Beers diamonds. She is the only major celebrity to directly endorse both Coke and Pepsi during her career.

Early Life

Aishwarya Rai was born on November 1, 1973, in Mangalore, Karnataka, India. Her mother, Brindya, was a housewife, and her father, Krishnaraj (who passed away in 2017), was an army biologist. Aishwarya's older brother, Aditya Rai, is a merchant navy engineer, and he co-produced her 2003 movie "Dil Ka Rishta," which their mother co-wrote. Rai grew up in a Bunt Hindu family that spoke Tulu, a Dravidian language native to Dakshina Kannada and Karnataka.

After the family relocated to Mumbai, Rai spent a year at Jai Hind College before enrolling at Matunga's DG Ruparel College, where she scored 90% on the Higher Secondary School Certificate exams. As a teenager, she took music and classical dance lessons. Aishwarya attended Raheja College with plans to pursue a career as an architect, but she later decided to focus on her modeling career instead.

Modeling Career

Rai won a Ford international supermodel contest in 1991 and later appeared in the American version of "Vogue." Her popularity soared after she appeared in a 1993 Pepsi commercial alongside Aamir Khan, and the following year, she was the runner-up in the Miss India pageant. She then won the Miss World Pageant, where she was named Miss Photogenic and Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty − Asia and Oceania. Aishwarya was the second Indian woman to win the title, following Reita Faria in 1966.

Acting Career

Rai began her acting career in 1997 in the Tamil film "Iruvar." The film was a critical and commercial success, and her performance was praised by critics. Aishwarya followed her successful debut with the Hindi films "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" (1997), "Aa Ab Laut Chalen" (1999), "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (1999), and "Taal" (1999), the Tamil film "Jeans" (1998), and the Telugu film "Ravoyi Chandamama" (1999). Rai won a People's Choice Award, India for Best Actress for "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and earned a Sansui Viewer's Choice Award nomination for Best Debutant Performance for "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya."

International Recognition

Aishwarya appeared in more than 30 films over the next decade, including the Hindi films "Josh" (2000), "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai" (2000), "Albela" (2001), "Devdas" (2002), "Raincoat" (2004), "Dhoom 2" (2006), "Guru" (2007), "Jodhaa Akbar" (2008), and "Raavan" (2010) and the English-language films "Bride & Prejudice" (2004), "The Mistress of Spices" (2005), "Provoked" (2007), "The Last Legion" (2007), and "The Pink Panther 2" (2009). She won a Bollywood Award for Best Actress for "Devdas" and earned nominations for "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai" and "Dhoom 2." After filming 2010's "Guzaarish," Rai took a five-year break from acting.

She returned in the 2015 Hindi film "Jazbaa," which earned her a Stardust Award for Power-Packed Performance of the Year. Next, she appeared in the Hindi films "Sarbjit" (2016), "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" (2016), and "Fanney Khan" (2018) and the Tamil films "Ponniyin Selvan: I" (2022) and "Ponniyin Selvan: II" (2023). Aishwarya won BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Actress in a Drama Film for "Sarbjit" and Most Entertaining Actress in a Romantic Film for "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," and she earned an Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for Best Villain – Female for "Ponniyin Selvan: Part I." In 2017, she was named Icon of the Year at the Stardust Awards.

Rai is one of India's top brand ambassadors, and she has modeled for companies such as Fuji, Philips, Coca-Cola, L'Oréal, and De Beers.

Personal Life

Aishwarya's personal life has also been the subject of media attention. In 2007, she married actor Abhishek Bachchan, and they welcomed daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. Bachchan comes from a prominent Bollywood family, his father, Amitabh Bachchan, is an actor, producer, and former politician.

Rai and Bachchan's wedding was one of the most highly publicized events in Indian media. Aishwarya previously dated actors Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, and she ended her relationship with Khan because of "abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity." On July 17, 2020, it was reported that Rai and her daughter had been hospitalized with COVID-19. They were released from the hospital 10 days later.

Philanthropy

Aishwarya is also known for her philanthropic work. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations' AIDS program and has been involved in numerous other charitable initiatives. In 2014, she founded the Aishwarya Rai Foundation, which focuses on supporting a variety of social causes in India.

Awards and Recognition

Rai has won more than 140 awards during her career, including six International Indian Film Academy Awards, six Zee Cine Awards, four Stardust Awards, and six Screen Awards. She has received numerous national honors as well. In 2002, "The Times of India" ranked her #1 on its "100 Most Beautiful Indian Women in the Past Century" list, and she won the Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence in the Field of Entertainment. Aishwarya won V. Shantaram Awards for Best Actress for "Devdas" (2003) and "Jodhaa Akbar" (2009), and in 2004, she received the GR8! Women Award for Contribution to Cinema. "Femina" magazine named Rai the "Most Powerful Indian Woman" in 2007, "India's Most Beautiful Woman" in 2011 and 2018, and the "Most Beautiful Indian Woman" in 2017, and "Verve" included her on its 2008 list of India's "Most Powerful Women" and named her the "Most Influential Indian Woman" in 2009. She was featured on "Filmfare" magazine's 2009 "Most Beautiful People" list, and in 2010, she was honored with the "India Today" Women Award for Global Achievement.

In 2011, Aishwarya received the FICCI Frames Excellence Award for a Decade of Global Achievement, and in 2013, she earned a "Filmfare" Special Centenary Award for Best Actress and a Giant Award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema. In "Filmfare" magazine's 2013 "100 Years of Cinema" issue, Rai was ranked #1 on the "Most Popular Actress" list and #2 on the "Top 5 Global Icon" list. In 2014, she received the Icon Of India award at the Asiavision Awards, and in 2016, she was named Outstanding Celebrity Woman of the Year at the "Outlook" Business Outstanding Women Awards and won the NRI Of The Year Award – Global Indian of the Year Award and the Gauravvanta Gujarati Award. In 2018, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented Aishwarya with the First Ladies Award for being the first Indian actor to become a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival and the first actor from India to be recognized as a Global Icon. That year Rai also was named a "Woman of Substance" by the Bunt Community.