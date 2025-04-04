What is Aimee Lou Wood's net worth?

Aimee Lou Wood is a British actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Aimee Lou Wood has rapidly established herself as one of Britain's most promising acting talents, winning hearts with her authentic performances and comedic timing. Known primarily for her breakout role as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's hit series "Sex Education," Wood has captivated audiences with her natural ability to blend humor and vulnerability. A BAFTA TV Award winner for Best Female Comedy Performance, Wood has successfully transitioned between television, film, and stage, demonstrating remarkable range as a performer. Her distinctive acting style—characterized by expressive authenticity and emotional honesty—has made her a standout talent among her generation of British actors, earning critical acclaim and a growing international fanbase drawn to her relatable and unfiltered portrayals.

In early 2025, Aimee earned rave reviews from critics and audiences for her role of Chelsea on the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus."

White Lotus Salary

Every actor on the third season of "The White Lotus" was paid $40,000 per episode. There were eight episodes, so Aimee earned $320,000.

Early Life and Education

Born on February 3, 1995, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, Aimee Lou Wood discovered her passion for performing at an early age. Her journey to professional acting began with proper training at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, where she honed her craft and developed the technical skills that would later define her performances.

Wood's time at RADA provided her with a strong foundation in classical and contemporary performance techniques. This formal training, combined with her natural charisma and comedic instincts, prepared her for the diverse roles that would soon come her way across various media.

Breakthrough with "Sex Education"

Wood's career-defining moment came with her role as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix's groundbreaking teen comedy-drama "Sex Education," which premiered in 2019. Her portrayal of the popular, kind-hearted student navigating teenage relationships and self-discovery resonated with viewers worldwide. What could have been a one-dimensional character became, in Wood's hands, a nuanced exploration of young womanhood.

Her performance in the show's second season was particularly praised, especially for a powerful storyline addressing sexual assault and its aftermath. Wood's sensitive handling of this material earned her the 2021 BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance, establishing her as a significant talent capable of balancing comedy with profound emotional depth.

Expanding Horizons: Film and Theater

Following her television success, Wood began expanding her repertoire with film roles. She appeared in the 2021 British drama "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, demonstrating her ability to hold her own among established stars.

Wood has also maintained strong connections to theater, performing in productions including "Uncle Vanya" at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. Her stage work showcases her versatility and commitment to challenging herself as a performer across different mediums.

In early 2025, Aimee began starring on the critically acclaimed third season of HBO's "The White Lotus," marking a significant milestone in her international television career and introducing her unique talents to an even broader audience.

Performance Style and Impact

Wood's approach to acting is characterized by a remarkable emotional transparency that makes her performances feel authentic and immediate. Critics have noted her ability to convey complex emotions through subtle facial expressions and body language, creating characters that feel deeply human and relatable.

Her comedic timing, a standout aspect of her talent, comes with a distinctive physical expressiveness that has drawn comparisons to classic comedy performers. Yet Wood brings a modern sensibility to her work, particularly in her willingness to embrace awkwardness and vulnerability in service of truthful characterization.