Aidan Gillen Net Worth:

What is Aidan Gillen's Net Worth?

Aidan Gillen is an Irish actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Aidan Gillen is known for many television and movie roles, namely "Queer As Folk," "The Wire," "Game Of Thrones," and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Early Life

Born Aidan Murphy in 1968 in Drumcondra, Dublin, Ireland, Aidan Gillen started acting as a teenager during the mid-'80s. He appeared in several theater productions, including a Dublin Youth Theatre showing of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" playing Nick Bottom. With the name Aidan Murphy already registered, he chose to use his mother's maiden name as his stage name. He moved to London in 1987 at the age of 19.

Movies

He made his movie debut in the short film "The Drip" in 1985 before appearing in 1987's "The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne" and 1988's "The Courier." His other film credits include "The Final Curtain," "Shanghai Knights," "Burning the Bed," "Trouble with Sex," "12 Rounds," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Shadow Dancer," "Mister John," "Beneath the Harvest Sky," "Calvary," "Treacle Jr.," "Wake Wood," "Blackout," and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Television

Nearly a decade after his on-screen movie debut, Aidan Gillen landed his first major TV role as Stuart Alan Jones on 10 episodes of the BBC series "Queer As Folk." He went on to appear as Tommy Carcetti in close to three dozen episodes of HBO's "The Wire" between 2004 and 2008. Gillen has also had bigger roles in "Identity," "Love/Hate," "Other Voices," and "Game of Thrones." It was in "Game Of Thrones" that he gained massive popularity for playing conniving villain Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish.

Theater

Gillen has dozens of stage appearances to his name, including 1991's "The Patriot Game" at the Abbey Theatre, 1995's "Mojo" at the Royal Court Theatre, 2005's "Someone Who'll Watch Over Me" at the New Ambassadors Theatre, and 2007's "Glengarry Glen Ross" at the Apollo Theatre.

Accolades

He has been nominated for several awards, including a BAFTA nod for "Queer as Folk" for Best Actor in 2000. In that same year, he won Best British Newcomer for "The Low Down." Aidan won the Irish Film and Television Award for Actor in a Lead Role Television for "The Wire" in 2009 before snagging the award again in 2012 for "Love/Hate" and a third time for "Charlie" in 2015. He won the Milan International Film Festival Award for Best Actor for "Treacle Jr." in 2011, the Empire Hero Award for "Game Of Thrones" in 2015, and NAVGTR Award for Supporting Performance in a Drama in 2017 for "Quantum Break."

Personal Life

Aidan Gillen met Olivia O'Flanagan when they were teenagers and got married in 2001. They separated in 2005 but had two children together, Berry and Joe. Aidan began a relationship with singer Camille O'Sullivan in 2014. Gillen resides in his native Dublin.

In addition to acting, Gillen has narrated a handful of audiobooks, including Roddy Doyle's "The Barrytown Trilogy: The Commitments."