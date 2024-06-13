Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Birthdate: Jun 11, 1945 (79 years old) Birthplace: Sacramento Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.594 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Writer, Author Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Adrienne Barbeau's Net Worth

What is Adrienne Barbeau's Net Worth?

Adrienne Barbeau is an actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Adrienne Barbeau rose to prominence in the 1970s with her roles in the Broadway musical "Grease" and the television sitcom "Maude." She went on to appear in many notable horror and science-fiction films in the 1980s, including "The Fog," "Escape from New York," "Creepshow," "The Next One," and "Open House." Among her many other credits, Barbeau had a main role in the HBO series "Carnivàle."

Early Life and Education

Adrienne Barbeau was born on June 11, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Armene and Joseph. She is of Armenian descent on her mother's side, and of German, Irish, and French Canadian descent on her father's side. Barbeau has a sister named Jocelyn and a half-brother named Robert. As a teenager, she attended Del Mar High School in San Jose, California. Barbeau went on to attend Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, but dropped out to participate in a USO tour with the San Jose Light Opera.

Career Beginnings on Stage

Barbeau began her career on the stage in the 1970s. She made her Broadway debut in the chorus of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," and later played the role of Hodel. In 1971, she starred in the lead role in the off-Broadway nudie musical "Stag Movie." Barbeau went on to star in over 25 musicals and plays after that, including "Women Behind Bars" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." Her most famous role was in the 1972 Broadway musical "Grease," in which she played Rizzo. For her work, Barbeau received a Tony Award nomination.

Television Career

Barbeau's first major role on television was on the CBS sitcom "Maude," which ran from 1972 to 1978. She played Carol Traynor, the daughter of Bea Arthur's titular character. During the show's run, Barbeau appeared in the television film "The Great Houdini" and in episodes of "Eight is Enough" and "Quincy, M.E." Later in the decade, she starred in the television films "Crash" and "Someone's Watching Me!," the latter of which was her first collaboration with director John Carpenter. Barbeau also appeared in some episodes of "Fantasy Island." She appeared in several more television films in the 1980s, and also had guest roles on such shows as "Hotel" and "Murder, She Wrote." In the early 1990s, Barbeau starred in the television films "Blood River" and "Doublecrossed" and in the miniseries "The Burden of Proof." Additionally, she voiced Catwoman in "Batman: The Animated Series." Later in the decade, Barbeau appeared in episodes of "Weird Science," "Sliders," and "Diagnosis: Murder," and began playing the recurring role of Kim Harvey on "The Drew Carey Show."

At the beginning of the new millennium, Barbeau appeared in episodes of such shows as "Nash Bridges" and "The Chronicle." From 2003 to 2005, she played the main role of Ruthie in the acclaimed HBO series "Carnivàle." Meanwhile, Barbeau continued appearing in television films, with credits including "Ring of Darkness," "Deceit," "War Wolves," and "The Dog Who Saved Christmas." In 2009, she had guest roles on "Dexter" and "Grey's Anatomy." The following year, Barbeau began playing the main role of Suzanne Stanwyck on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital," a role she played until 2011. She subsequently had guest roles on such shows as "Revenge," "Sons of Anarchy," "Criminal Minds," "Swamp Thing," and "Creepshow," the latter two of which were based on films she had starred in. In the early 2020s, Barbeau appeared in episodes of "AJ and the Queen," "American Horror Stories," "Cowboy Bebop," and "9-1-1," and played the recurring role of Ellen Bolitar in the mystery drama series "Harlan Corben's Shelter."

Film Career

Barbeau made her big-screen debut starring in the 1980 supernatural horror film "The Fog," directed by her then-husband John Carpenter. The next year, she appeared in Carpenter's science-fiction action film "Escape from New York," and was also in the ensemble cast of Hal Needham's action comedy film "The Cannonball Run." In 1982, Barbeau starred in the DC Comics superhero film "Swamp Thing," directed by Wes Craven. She also lent her voice to Carpenter's science-fiction horror film "The Thing," and starred in a segment of the comedy horror anthology film "Creepshow." Barbeau next starred in the 1984 science-fiction film "The Next One." Her subsequent credits included the comedy "Back to School," the slasher film "Open House," and the parody "Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death."

In 1990, Barbeau starred in George A. Romero's segment of the horror anthology film "Two Evil Eyes." Three years later, she had a supporting role in the dramedy "Father Hood." Barbeau didn't appear much on the big screen in the years after that. She returned in 1999 with a role in the comedy "A Wake in Providence." The following year, she appeared in the neo-Western "Across the Line." In the late '00s, Barbeau had roles in the horror film "Unholy" and the dramedy "Reach for Me." She also voiced a character in the animated film "Fly Me to the Moon." Barbeau's credits in the 2010s include "Argo," "Divine Access," and the horror films "Death House" and "Big Legend." She continued appearing in horror films in the early 2020s, including "Unearth" and "Hellblazers."

Video Games

In addition to her work in film and television, Barbeau has done voice work for several video games. Her first video game was the 1999 first-person shooter "Descent 3," in which she voiced Dr. Katelyn Harper. Barbeau next voiced Sif in "Marvel: Ultimate Alliance." In 2009, she voiced Dr. Gretchen Whistler in "Batman: Arkham Asylum," and in 2010 voiced the Greek goddess Hera in "God of War III." Barbeau has since voiced characters in "Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning," "Halo 4," "God of War: Ascension," "Fallout 76," and "Starfield," among other games.

Books

In 2006, Barbeau published her autobiography "There Are Worse Things I Could Do." Two years later, she published her first novel, "Vampyres of Hollywood," which was co-written by Michael Scott. Barbeau published two sequels, "Love Bites" and "Make Me Dead," in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

Personal Life

Barbeau married her first husband, filmmaker John Carpenter, in 1979. She appeared in a number of his films during their marriage. Not long after having their son Cody, the couple divorced in 1984. Barbeau wed her second husband, playwright and actor Billy Van Zandt, in 1992. Billy's brother is musician/actor Steven Van Zandt. They had twin boys named Walker and Dalton. In 2018, the pair filed for divorce.

Real Estate

In October 1980, Adrienne paid $825,000 for a 4,200-square-foot home in Studio City, California. Today this home is likely worth $4-6 million.