What is Adrian Pasdar's Net Worth?

Adrian Pasdar is an American actor and director who has a net worth of $5 million. Adrian Pasdar is known for his roles in such films as "Near Dark," "Grand Isle," and "Just Like a Woman," and on such television series as "Profit," "Heroes," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "Supergirl." He has also done extensive voice-acting, most notably in Marvel superhero animated series. Elsewhere, Pasdar directed the crime thriller film "Cement."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Apr 30, 1965 (57 years old) Place of Birth: Pittsfield Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor, Film director, Voice Actor, Guitarist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Adrian Pasdar's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Adrian Pasdar was born on April 30, 1965 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Rosemarie Sbresny, a travel agent, and Homayoon Pasdar, an Iranian immigrant and cardiac surgeon. He was educated at Marple Newtown High School, where he studied acting and played football. Pasdar has a sister named Anamarie.

Career Beginnings

Pasdar eventually dropped out of school and came back home, taking a job with the People's Light and Theatre Company. He worked on sound and lighting with the stage crew before suffering a major accident on the set that left him without the tip of his left thumb. Pasdar's subsequent medical compensation paid for him to attend the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute in New York City.

Film Career

Pasdar made his screen-acting debut in Tony Scott's 1986 action drama "Top Gun," playing the role of Lieutenant Charles "Chipper" Piper. He appeared in two other movies later that year: the science-fiction film "Solarbabies" and the drama "Streets of Gold." In 1987, Pasdar starred in the crime dramedy "Made in U.S.A." and in Kathryn Bigelow's vampire Western "Near Dark." He closed out the decade with a supporting role in the comedy "Cookie."

In the early 90s, Pasdar starred in "Vital Signs," "Grand Isle," "Just Like a Woman," and "Ghost Brigade," and had supporting parts in "Carlito's Way" and "The Last Good Time." He appeared less frequently on the big screen after that, with his only other major acting credit in the 90s being "The Pompatus of Love." Pasdar went on to make his feature film directorial debut in 2000 with the crime thriller "Cement," a contemporary reimagining of "Othello."

Television Career

Pasdar began appearing regularly on television in the mid-90s when he was in the made-for-TV movies "Shadows of Desire" and "Slave of Dreams." He had his breakthrough on the small screen in 1996, playing the titular character on the Fox series "Profit." Although acclaimed by critics for its edginess and challenging themes, the show was canceled after just four episodes. Pasdar subsequently appeared on another short-lived show, "Feds." He also starred in the television film "Touched By Evil" and in the miniseries "House of Frankenstein 1997." Kicking off the new millennium, Pasdar played the lead role of anthropology professor Declan Dunn on the science-fiction series "Mysterious Ways." From 2003 to 2005, he played David McClaren on the legal drama "Judging Amy." After that, Pasdar had a notable guest role as shyster David Bradley in the second season of "Desperate Housewives."

Pasdar landed his biggest television role yet in 2006, starring as Nathan Petrelli on the NBC superhero drama "Heroes." He played the character in all four seasons of the show, making his last appearance in late 2009. Pasdar subsequently began voice-acting with his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel animated series "The Super Hero Squad Show." He went on to voice another superhero, Captain America, in the animated series "Black Panther." In 2011, Pasdar voiced Iron Man in the English dub of the series "Marvel Anime: Iron Man." He has reprised his role as Iron Man on several other animated Marvel shows, including "Ultimate Spider-Man," "Avengers Assemble," and "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H."

From 2011 to 2013, Pasdar played corrupt district attorney Alec Rybak on the teen drama series "The Lying Game." During that time, he had a recurring role in the miniseries "Political Animals" and another recurring role in the seventh season of the espionage series "Burn Notice." From 2014 to 2018, Pasdar played Glenn Talbot and his supervillain alter-ego Graviton on the Marvel series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Also during that span of time, from 2015 to 2017, he voiced Micronus Prime on the animated series "Transformers: Robots in Disguise." Meanwhile, from 2016 to 2017, he played Nolan Burgess on the science-fiction series "Colony."

Returning to voice-acting, Pasdar played Mr. Chase on the Disney animated series "Milo Murphy's Law" from 2016 to 2019. He also returned to the superhero genre to play Morgan Edge in the third season of "Supergirl." Elsewhere, Pasdar had a recurring role on the short-lived ABC mystery series "Grand Hotel," based on the Spanish series of the same name. In 2022, he made a guest appearance on the police procedural crime series "The Rookie."

Other Activities

Among his other activities, Pasdar plays the guitar in Band from TV, a charity cover band comprised of actors from various television series. His former "Heroes" costar Greg Grunberg plays drums in the band.

Natalie Maines Relationship

Adrian Pasdar married singer Natalie Maines on June 24, 2000 in Las Vegas. They had two sons together before divorcing in 2019. The family was known to split their time between homes in Los Angeles, Austin, and New York City.

Maines filed for divorce from Pasdar in 2017, again citing irreconcilable differences. During their divorce proceedings, Adrian at one point contested the couples' prenup. He also reportedly pleaded poverty despite court filings that showed he had earned $400,000 in 2018. The divorce was finalized in 2019.

Real Estate

In 2015 Maines and Pasdar sold their home in Austin, Texas for $1.82 million. They had owned the home since 2000.

In 2007 Natalie and Adrian paid $5.6 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.

In 2011 they sold a New York City apartment for $4.34 million.