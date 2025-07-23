What is Adria Arjona's Net Worth?

Adria Arjona is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Adria Arjona is known for her roles on the television series "True Detective," "Emerald City," "Good Omens," and "Andor." Arjona has also acted in many films, including "Pacific Rim Uprising," "Morbius," "Hit Man," "Los Frikis," and "Splitsville."

Early Life and Education

Adria Arjona was born on April 25, 1992 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Puerto Rican mother Leslie Torres and Guatemalan father Ricardo Arjona, a singer-songwriter who is among the best-selling Latin American artists of all time. She often traveled on tour with her father. Arjona grew up in Mexico City until the age of 12, when her parents divorced. She subsequently moved with her mother to Miami, Florida, where she lived until she was 18. Arjona then moved on her own to New York City, where she worked as a waitress while studying acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Television Career

Arjona made her television debut in 2014 with guest roles on the CBS series "Unforgettable" and "Person of Interest." She appeared on the latter show again in 2015. Also that year, Arjona had a guest role on Netflix's "Narcos" and a recurring role in the second season of the HBO anthology series "True Detective." She went on to have her first main television role in 2017, starring as Dorothy Gale on the NBC fantasy series "Emerald City." Based on the "Oz" books by L. Frank Baum, the series was ultimately short-lived, being canceled after just one season. Arjona had her next major role in 2019, as occultist Anathema Device in the first season of the fantasy comedy series "Good Omens," based on the 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and aired on BBC Two in the United Kingdom in early 2020.

In 2020, Arjona played a mermaid in an episode of the Hulu anthology series "Monsterland." Two years later, she had a recurring role in the HBO miniseries "Irma Vep," adapted by Olivier Assayas from his 1996 film of the same name. She also began starring opposite Diego Luna on the Disney+ series "Andor," a prequel to the "Star Wars" film "Rogue One." Arjona played Bix Caleen, a mechanic and black market dealer who is the close friend and sometime romantic partner of Luna's protagonist Cassian. A major critical success, "Andor" returned for its second and final season in 2025. Arjona next starred as widowed car thief Greta on the Amazon Prime Video series "Criminal." Based on the comic book of the same name by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, it also stars Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, and Emilia Clarke, among others.

Film Career

Arjona had her first major film role in 2016, in the action horror film "The Belko Experiment." Two years later, she had supporting roles in the science-fiction monster film "Pacific Rim Uprising" and the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party." In 2019, Arjona appeared in two action films: J. C. Chandor's "Triple Frontier" and Michael Bay's "6 Underground." Her next role was in 2021, as the cancer-stricken wife of Jason Momoa's main character in the action thriller "Sweet Girl." The year after that, Arjona starred opposite Jared Leto in the Marvel Comics superhero film "Morbius," playing scientist Dr. Martine Bancroft. The film became an infamous critical and box-office flop. Arjona had better success with her other 2022 film, "Father of the Bride," a reimagining of the earlier "Father of the Bride" films with a Cuban-American family. Released on HBO Max, it also stars Andy García, Gloria Estefan, and Isabela Merced.

In 2023, Arjona was in two films that premiered at festivals: the thriller "The Absence of Eden" and Richard Linklater's romantic crime comedy "Hit Man." For her performance opposite Glen Powell in the latter film, she earned widespread praise. Both films were given theatrical releases in 2024. That year, Arjona starred in the Cuba-set drama "Los Frikis" and had a supporting role as a reality television star in the psychological thriller "Blink Twice," the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz. She went on to star in Michael Angelo Covino's comedy "Splitsville," which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. After that, Arjona starred in Adam Wingard's action horror thriller "Onslaught." Others in the cast include Dan Stevens, Alex Pereira, Michael Biehn, Rebecca Hall, and Drew Starkey.

Personal Life

In 2019, Arjona married her longtime boyfriend Edgardo Canales, a Puerto Rican lawyer. The couple divorced in 2023, and Arjona subsequently began dating actor Jason Momoa, with whom she had co-starred in the film "Sweet Girl."