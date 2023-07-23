Addison Timlin Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jun 29, 1991 (32 years old) Place of Birth: Philadelphia Gender: Female Height: 5 ft (1.54 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Addison Timlin's Net Worth

What is Addison Timlin's Net Worth?

Addison Timlin is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million.

Addison Timlin was born in June of 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Addison Timlin is best known for her roles in the TV series "Californication" and the film "Fallen." In "Californication," she played Sasha Bingham, a recurring character in the show's fourth season. In "Fallen," she played the lead role of Lucinda "Luce" Price, a young woman who finds herself drawn into a world of angels and supernatural occurrences.

In 2019 Addison married actor Jeremy Allen White.

Early Life and Education

Born Addison Jayne Timlin on June 29, 1991, she was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A passion for performing sparked in her early on, leading to her theatrical debut in a national touring company of "Annie" at just nine years old. She balanced her education with her budding acting career, attending and graduating from Professional Performing Arts School in New York City.

Theatrical Beginnings

Timlin's professional career took off with a noteworthy performance in the 2005 production of "Gypsy: A Musical Fable" at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey, where she played Baby Louise. Her performance drew attention, launching her further into the entertainment industry. This early stage work marked the beginning of Timlin's journey in professional acting, grounding her in a strong foundation of theatrical training and performance.

Film and Television Career

Timlin made her screen debut in the 2005 short film "The Isabel Fish," directed by Lara Zizic for the Columbia Film Festival. In 2007, she transitioned to mainstream Hollywood with a role in the film "Derailed," where she acted alongside Clive Owen and Jennifer Aniston. Her portrayal of Amy Schine demonstrated her ability to hold her own amidst established talent.

Her television career ignited when she joined the cast of "Californication" in 2011, playing the recurring character Sasha Bingham. Her performance was widely appreciated, and she continued to make waves in the television industry, later starring in the Crackle original series "StartUp" in 2016.

A significant milestone in her film career came in 2016, when she landed the leading role of Lucinda "Luce" Price in the film adaptation of Lauren Kate's young adult novel, "Fallen." This role demonstrated Timlin's range and versatility, as she compellingly portrayed the complex protagonist navigating supernatural romance and adventure.

Personal Life

In 2017, Addison Timlin became engaged to her "Stand Up Guys" co-star Jeremy Allen White, best known for his roles on "Shameless" and "The Bear." The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ezer Billie White, in October 2018, and they were married in a private ceremony in October 2019. They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Dolores Wild White, in December 2020.