What is Adam Shulman's net worth?

Adam Shulman is an American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Adam Shulman is an American actor, producer, and jewelry designer who gained wider public recognition after his relationship and subsequent marriage to Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway. Born in New York in 1981, Shulman attended Brown University, where he studied theater and pursued his early interests in both performing arts and design.

Acting & Jewelry Design

Before meeting Hathaway, Shulman worked as an actor, appearing in various television productions including the 2006 NBC series "American Dreams" where he played the role of Paul O'Bannon. He also appeared in several theater productions, though he gradually shifted his focus from acting to other creative pursuits, particularly jewelry design.

In 2011, Shulman co-founded James Banks Design, a jewelry company named in tribute to his grandfather. The company specializes in handcrafted pieces, with Shulman personally involved in the design process. His work in jewelry design demonstrates his artistic versatility and entrepreneurial spirit, with collections featuring unique handcrafted pieces that often incorporate vintage elements and sustainable materials.

Anne Hathaway Relationship

Shulman met Anne Hathaway in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival through mutual friends. Their relationship began shortly after Hathaway's difficult breakup with Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri. After dating for three years, Shulman proposed to Hathaway with an engagement ring he helped design in collaboration with Kwiat Heritage Jewels, showcasing his expertise in jewelry design.

The couple married on September 29, 2012, in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California. The wedding was notable for its intimate nature and environmentally conscious planning, reflecting both Shulman and Hathaway's commitment to sustainability. They have since welcomed two sons: Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, born in 2016, and Jack, born in late 2019.

Producing

Beyond his creative pursuits, Shulman has ventured into film production. He served as a producer on the 2014 romantic drama "Song One," which starred Hathaway. The film, while not a commercial blockbuster, demonstrated Shulman's interest in independent filmmaking and his ability to work collaboratively with his wife in a professional capacity.

Real Estate

In 2018, Anne and Adam sold a home in Connecticut for $2.7 million. She originally purchased the property for $2.79 million, which means that she actually lost $90,000 in the off-market deal. Built in the 1920s, the Colonial-style home offers over 4,500 square feet of living space and lavish outdoor gardens. In 2020, it was reported that they were selling an apartment in New York City with an asking price of $3.5 million. The penthouse suite is situated on the top floor of an old mansion constructed more than 100 years ago. From the perch atop the city, they enjoyed stunning views of Central Park. They purchased the penthouse in 2016 for $2.55 million.