Last Updated: February 12, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$10 Million
Birthdate:
Apr 2, 1981 (43 years old)
Birthplace:
Manhattan
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 9 in (1.77 m)
Profession:
Actor, Jewelry designer
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Adam Shulman's Net Worth?
  2. Acting & Jewelry Design
  3. Anne Hathaway Relationship
  4. Producing
  5. Real Estate

What is Adam Shulman's net worth?

Adam Shulman is an American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Adam Shulman is an American actor, producer, and jewelry designer who gained wider public recognition after his relationship and subsequent marriage to Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway. Born in New York in 1981, Shulman attended Brown University, where he studied theater and pursued his early interests in both performing arts and design.

Acting & Jewelry Design

Before meeting Hathaway, Shulman worked as an actor, appearing in various television productions including the 2006 NBC series "American Dreams" where he played the role of Paul O'Bannon. He also appeared in several theater productions, though he gradually shifted his focus from acting to other creative pursuits, particularly jewelry design.

In 2011, Shulman co-founded James Banks Design, a jewelry company named in tribute to his grandfather. The company specializes in handcrafted pieces, with Shulman personally involved in the design process. His work in jewelry design demonstrates his artistic versatility and entrepreneurial spirit, with collections featuring unique handcrafted pieces that often incorporate vintage elements and sustainable materials.

Getty

Anne Hathaway Relationship

Shulman met Anne Hathaway in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival through mutual friends. Their relationship began shortly after Hathaway's difficult breakup with Italian real estate developer Raffaello Follieri. After dating for three years, Shulman proposed to Hathaway with an engagement ring he helped design in collaboration with Kwiat Heritage Jewels, showcasing his expertise in jewelry design.

The couple married on September 29, 2012, in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California. The wedding was notable for its intimate nature and environmentally conscious planning, reflecting both Shulman and Hathaway's commitment to sustainability. They have since welcomed two sons: Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, born in 2016, and Jack, born in late 2019.

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Producing

Beyond his creative pursuits, Shulman has ventured into film production. He served as a producer on the 2014 romantic drama "Song One," which starred Hathaway. The film, while not a commercial blockbuster, demonstrated Shulman's interest in independent filmmaking and his ability to work collaboratively with his wife in a professional capacity.

Real Estate

In 2018, Anne and Adam sold a home in Connecticut for $2.7 million. She originally purchased the property for $2.79 million, which means that she actually lost $90,000 in the off-market deal. Built in the 1920s, the Colonial-style home offers over 4,500 square feet of living space and lavish outdoor gardens. In 2020, it was reported that they were selling an apartment in New York City with an asking price of $3.5 million. The penthouse suite is situated on the top floor of an old mansion constructed more than 100 years ago. From the perch atop the city, they enjoyed stunning views of Central Park. They purchased the penthouse in 2016 for $2.55 million.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Anne Hathaway Net Worth
    Anne
    Hathaway
  2. Adam Lamberg Net Worth
    Adam
    Lamberg
  3. Rebecca Mader Net Worth
    Rebecca
    Mader
  4. George Hamilton Net Worth
    George
    Hamilton
  5. Emily Blunt Net Worth
    Emily
    Blunt
  6. Eddie Jordan Net Worth
    Eddie
    Jordan
  7. John Rocker Net Worth
    John
    Rocker
  8. Gerry Dee Net Worth
    Gerry
    Dee
  9. David Coulthard Net Worth
    David
    Coulthard
  10. Lewis Hamilton Net Worth
    Lewis
    Hamilton
  11. Courtney Hansen Net Worth
    Courtney
    Hansen
  12. Marlon Wayans Net Worth
    Marlon
    Wayans
  13. Soulja Boy Net Worth
    Soulja
    Boy
  14. Robby Krieger Net Worth
    Robby
    Krieger
  15. Walton Goggins Net Worth
    Walton
    Goggins
  16. Kristen Wiig Net Worth
    Kristen
    Wiig