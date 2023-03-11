What was Adam Rich's Net Worth?

Adam Rich was an American actor who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death. Adam Rich was born on October 12, 1968. Unfortunately, Adam died on January 7, 2023 at the age of 54. He was best known for playing the role of Nicholas Bradford on the television series "Eight Is Enough. On the show, his distinctive pageboy haircut inspired many of the era's parents to replicate the look on their own young sons. Rich continued to act after "Eight is Enough," making guest appearances on various shows and playing main roles on the action series "Code Red" and the animated series "Dungeons & Dragons."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Oct 12, 1968 - Jan 7, 2023 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Adam Rich's Net Worth

Early Life

Adam Rich was born on October 12, 1968 in New York City to Jewish parents Rob and Francine. He was raised alongside his younger brother in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, and briefly lived in Florida. Growing up, Rich was involved in a variety of sports, including football, baseball, swimming, and skateboarding. He also drew and took some acting lessons. At the age of 17, Rich dropped out of high school.

First Acting Roles

Rich first appeared on television in 1976 in an episode of the science-fiction action series "The Six Million Dollar Man." The following year, he was in the television film "The City," starring Robert Forster, Ward Costello, and Don Johnson.

Eight is Enough

Rich rose to fame in 1977 when he began playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of a brood of eight children, on the ABC series "Eight is Enough." His parents were played by Dick Van Patten and Diana Hyland, while his siblings were played by Grant Goodeve, Lani O'Grady, Laurie Walters, Susan Richardson, Dianne Kay, Connie Needham, and Willie Aames. On the show, Rich became iconic for his pageboy haircut, which parents around the country replicated on their own young sons. His lovable cuteness led to him being dubbed "America's little brother." After five seasons and 112 episodes, "Eight is Enough" was canceled due to dwindling ratings. The show later spawned two television reunion movies on NBC: 1987's "Eight is Enough: A Family Reunion" and 1989's "An Eight is Enough Wedding."

Further Acting Career

While he was still on "Eight is Enough," Rich made guest appearances in episodes of such shows as "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and "CHiPs." He also voiced the titular character in the Canadian animated television special "Tukiki and His Search for a Merry Christmas." Meanwhile, Rich made one of his only appearances on the big screen in the fantasy comedy "The Devil and Max Devlin," starring Bill Cosby, Elliott Gould, and Susan Anspach. After the end of "Eight is Enough," Rich began playing Danny Blake, the preteen adopted son of a fire chief, on the ABC action series "Code Red." Ultimately, the show ran for a single season from 1981 to 1982.

Rich's only other main role in the 80s was on the animated television series "Dungeons & Dragons," based on the eponymous role-playing game. He voiced the character Presto, the Magician, the teenage Wizard of the team. The show aired for three seasons from 1983 to 1985. Elsewhere during the decade, Rich appeared in episodes of such shows as "Gun Shy," "St. Elsewhere," "Small Wonder," and "Silver Spoons." He mostly stopped acting after the 80s, only appearing in an episode of "Baywatch" in the 90s. Rich had his final role in the 2003 comedy film "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star," in which he made a cameo among a gaggle of other former child stars.

Personal Life and Death

As an adult, Rich struggled with substance use and ran into many instances of legal trouble. In 1989, he almost passed away from overdosing on valium. A couple years after that, Rich was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a pharmacy. In 2002, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Rich spent at least three separate stints in drug rehabilitation during his life.

On January 7, 2023, Rich passed away at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 54. The cause of his death was not revealed.