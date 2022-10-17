Adam Goldberg Net Worth:

What is Adam Goldberg's Net Worth?

Adam Goldberg is an American actor, director, producer and musician who has a net worth of $6 million. Adam Goldberg is known for his roles in such films as "Dazed and Confused," "Saving Private Ryan," "Zodiac," and "2 Days in Paris." He has also appeared on numerous television series, notably "Fargo" and the reboot of "The Equalizer" with Queen Latifah. As a filmmaker, Goldberg directed and co-wrote the films "I Love Your Work" and "No Way Jose."

A few of his television credits include "Friends" and its spinoff "Joey," "Eek! The Cat," "Double Rush" and "The $treet."

Besides acting, Goldberg has played in a number of musical acts. His band LANDy released its debut album "Eros and Omissions" in 2009. And in 2011, Goldberg made an appearance on "The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson" with his band The Goldberg Sisters. Adam Goldberg also has a friendship with members of The Flaming Lips. He has appeared in both their documentary "The Fearless Freaks" as well as "Christmas on Mars," a science fiction film written and directed by Wayne Coyne, the Lips' frontman, and Flaming Lips drummer Steven Drozd was a contributor on LANDy's "Eros and Omissions" album.

Early Life

Adam Goldberg was born on October 25, 1970 in Santa Monica, California to Earl and Donna. His father is Jewish, while his mother is a lapsed Catholic with Irish, German, French, and some Mexican ancestry.

Film Career

In 1992, Goldberg made his feature film debut in Billy Crystal's "Mr. Saturday Night." He had a bigger role the next year in Richard Linklater's coming-of-age comedy "Dazed and Confused," in which he played high school stoner Mike Newhouse. The same year, Goldberg appeared in the comedy "Son in Law." His next credit was the 1995 fantasy thriller "The Prophecy," starring Christopher Walken, Elias Koteas, Virginia Madsen, and Viggo Mortensen. After that, Goldberg voiced a Bullmastiff named Pete in the adventure comedy sequel "Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco." Perhaps Goldberg's most notable role yet came in 1998, when he played Private Stanley Mellish in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning World War II film "Saving Private Ryan." He subsequently lent his voice to George Miller's "Babe: Pig in the City" and appeared in Ron Howard's "EDtv."

Goldberg was in numerous films in the early 00s, including "Sunset Strip," "Waking Life," "All Over the Guy," "Fast Sofa," "A Beautiful Mind," and "The Salton Sea." He had one of his first leading roles in 2003, playing the titular crime fighter in the Jew-sploitation comedy "The Hebrew Hammer." Goldberg next appeared in the romcom "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and the Flaming Lips documentary "The Fearless Freaks." Subsequently, he directed and co-wrote the psychological thriller "I Love Your Work," starring Giovanni Ribisi. Goldberg went back to acting in an array of films after that, including "Man About Town," "Déjà Vu," "2 Days in Paris," "Zodiac," "From Within," "Christmas on Mars," and "(Untitled)." In the early 2010s, he was in "Miss Nobody," "Norman," and "Lost Angeles." Goldberg returned to the directing chair in 2015 for "No Way Jose," which he also co-wrote and starred in. His other acting credits have included "Rebirth," "Between Us," "Once Upon a Time in Venice," and "Running with the Devil."

Television Career

Goldberg made his first television appearance in 1990 in an episode of the sitcom "Designing Women." Five years later, he had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Double Rush" and appeared in an episode of "ER." In 1996, Goldberg had a memorable guest role in the second season of "Friends," playing Chandler's crazy roommate Eddie Menuek. That same year, he landed a main role on the ABC series "Relativity," which was canceled in 1997 after a single season. Goldberg's next main role was on another short-lived series, "The $treet," which aired in late 2000. He continued to land main and recurring roles on various short-lived series over the years, including the sitcom "Joey" (2005-2006); the crime drama "The Unusuals" (2009); the police procedural "NYC 22" (2012); the sitcom "The Jim Gaffigan Show" (2015-2016); the comedy "Graves" (2017); the action thriller "Taken" (2018); and the dramedy "God Friended Me" (2019).

Among his other notable roles, Goldberg had a four-episode arc as Nick Rubenstein on the HBO series "Entourage" in 2007. Later, in 2014, he played Grady Numbers, one half of a hit man team, in the first season of the FX black comedy crime series "Fargo." Goldberg began one of his biggest television roles in 2021, playing master hacker Harry Keshegian on the second reboot of the crime drama series "The Equalizer." He stars alongside Queen Latifah, Liza Lapira, and Tory Kittles, among others. Goldberg's other credits include the Lifetime television film "The Anna Nicole Story," in which he portrayed attorney Howard K. Stern.

Music Career

A songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Goldberg released his first album, "Eros and Omissions," in 2009. He also composed and arranged music for his films "I Love Your Work" and "No Way Jose." Goldberg has released further albums under his moniker the Goldberg Sisters.

Photography Career

As a photographer, Goldberg has released books and held exhibitions of his work. Much of his photography can also be seen on his Instagram account.

Personal Life

In 2014, Goldberg married artist Roxanne Daner. After their first son was stillborn, the couple had two sons named Bud and Sonny.

Real Estate

In August 2019 Adam and Roxanne paid $2.495 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. Not long before buying this home, Adam sold a different property in Los Feliz for $1.7 million.