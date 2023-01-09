Adam Arkin Net Worth:

What is Adam Arkin's Net Worth?

Adam Arkin is an American actor and director who has a net worth of $10 million. Adam Arkin has been nominated for Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, and SAG Awards for his work in shows and productions like "I Hate Hamlet," "My Louisiana Sky," and "Monk." In 2002, Arkin won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Children's Special for "My Louisiana Sky". In 2022 Adam directed "The Offer" for Paramount+. the behind-the-scenes story of "The Godfather." Adam is probably best known for his role as "Aaron Shutt" on "Chicago Hope," and for being the son of beloved actor Alan Arkin.

Early Life

Arkin was born on August 19, 1956 in New York City in the borough of Brooklyn. His father is actor, director, and writer Alan Arkin and his mother is Jeremy Yaffe. He was raised in a Jewish household. When he was a child, he joined his parents singing in the children's music group, the Baby Sitters. He attended Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York.

Career

Arkin's first roles were in films while he was still in high school. He appeared in "The Monitors" in 1969 as well as the short film "People Soup." In 1971, he appeared in "Made for Each Other" and then landed roles in several television films in 1974 and 1975. These include "Moe and Joe," "It Couldn't Happen to a Nicer Guy," and "All Together Now."

Arkin was intent on continuing his career as an actor soon after he completed high school. At the age of 19, in 1975, he guest-starred in the award-winning television show, "Happy Days." The same year, he also made a guest appearance on "Barney Miller." His first starring role in television came a couple years later in 1977 when he was cast as the central character, Lenny Markowitz, in the series "Busting Loose." He appeared in 21 episodes of the show. After the show was cancelled, he made appearances in episodes of "The Love Boat," "Captain Kangaroo," "Pearl," and "$weepstake$."

Throughout the late 1970s and into the 1980s, Arkin also appeared in a number of films. These include "Baby Blue Marine," "Tom Edison: The Boy Who Lit Up the World," "Under the Rainbow," "Chu Chu and the Philly Flash," and "Full Moon High." He also was cast in "The Fourth Wise Man," "Personal Foul," and "Necessary Pains." He appeared in numerous television series during the 1980s as well. These include "St. Elsewhere," "L.A. Law," "The Twilight Zone," and "Tough Cookies," among others. From 1987 to 1988, he had a main cast role in "A Year in the Life," playing character Jim Eisenberg. He also appeared in six episodes of "Knots Landing" between 1989 and 1990.

In 1990, he was cast in "Northern Exposure." For his work on the show, he was given the Viewers for Quality Television Award for Best Specialty Player. He was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Throughout the early 1990s, he appeared in episodes of "Nurses," "The Hidden Room," "Law & Order," "Tribeca," and "Big Wave Dave's." In 1994, he landed a main character role in "Chicago Hope," playing Dr. Aaron Shutt. He appeared in 138 episodes of the show from 1994 until 2000. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and received an ensemble nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

After his time on "Chicago Hope" ended, Arkin appeared in a number of films. These include "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later," "With Friends Like These," "Lake Placid," and "A Slight Case of Murder." He also hosted an episode of "MADTv" in 1997 and appeared in episodes of "Perversions of Science" and "The West Wing."

In 2001, Arkin made a guest appearance on the popular show, "Frasier." Though he only appeared in one episode, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. From 2002 to 2003, he appeared as Walter Spencer in "Baby Bob." He also appeared in 12 episodes of "8 Simple Rules" from 2004 to 2005. In 2005, he also had a role in the popular film starring Will Smith, "Hitch."

In 2007, Arkin was cast as Ted Earley in the series "Life." He remained on the show until 2009, appearing in 32 episodes. In 2009, he appeared as a recurring character in the second season of "Sons of Anarchy" as Ethan Zobelle. The same year, he also was in the film "A Serious Man." The film received a nomination in the Best Cast category at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards.

Arkin's career in television continued to thrive in the 2010s, though he did not appear in as many films. In 2011, he appeared in episodes of "The Chicago Code" and "The Closer." From 2012 to 2014, he played a recurring character in the series "Justified." He also directed five episodes of the series. He landed roles in "State of Affairs" and "Fargo" in 2015 and then appeared in "How to Get Away With Murder" and "Modern Family" in 2016.

In his later career, Arkin has begun transitioning to more roles behind the camera. Beginning in 2017, he worked as an executive producer and director on the show "Get Shorty" based on the 1990 novel of the same name. In 2021, he was the executive producer of the show "Rebel."

Personal Life

Arkin has been married three times. With his first wife, Linda, he had one daughter whom they named Molly. In 1999, he married Phyllis Anne Lyons. They had one son together before Phyllis filed for divorce in August of 2013. In 2017, he married Michelle Dunker.

Real Estate

In 1997 Adam paid $740,000 for a home in the Coldwater Canyon neighborhood of Studio City, California. He listed this home for sale in June 2022 for $2.35 million. The home finally went under contract in early 2023 at a point when the asking price had been reduced to $2.2 million.