What is Abigail Spencer's Net Worth?

Abigail Spencer is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Abigail Spencer is known for her roles in such television series as "All My Children," "Angela's Eyes," "Suits," "Rectify," and "Timeless." She has also appeared on the big screen in such films as "Chasing Mavericks," "Kilimanjaro," "A Beautiful Now," "H8RZ," and "The Sweet Life." With Duke Johnson, Spencer has a production company called Innerlight Films.

Early Life

Abigail Spencer was born on August 4, 1981 in Gulf Breeze, Florida to Lydia and renowned surfer Yancy Spencer III. She has two brothers.

Television Career

Spencer's first major acting role was on the ABC soap opera "All My Children," playing Becca Tyree from 1999 to 2001. After that, she had guest roles on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Killer Instinct," and "Gilmore Girls." Spencer went on to star as the titular character in the short-lived Lifetime series "Angela's Eyes," which ran for 13 episodes in 2006. She followed that with guest roles on a number of shows, including "Ghost Whisperer," "My Boys," "Bones," and "Private Practice." In 2009, Spencer played the recurring role of schoolteacher Suzanne Farrell in the third season of the AMC series "Mad Men." The following year, she had a recurring role in the second season of the TNT series "Hawthorne." Spencer subsequently appeared in three episodes of "Childrens Hospital." In 2011, she began playing the recurring role of Scottie Scott in the USA Network series "Suits," a role she continued until the end of the series in 2019.

From 2012 to 2013, Spencer appeared in the comedy series "Burning Love," a parody of reality dating competition shows. She then starred alongside Aden Young in the SundanceTV series "Rectify," which ran from 2013 to 2016. During that time, in 2015, Spencer played the recurring role of Gena Brune in the second season of the HBO anthology crime drama series "True Detective." From 2016 to 2018, she starred as time-traveling history professor Lucy Preston in the NBC series "Timeless." Meanwhile, in 2017, Spencer began the recurring role of Dr. Megan Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy," a role she played through the show's eighteenth season in 2022. During that time, she starred in the short-lived Hulu series "Reprisal" and had a recurring role in the short-lived ABC series "Rebel." From late 2023 to the spring of 2024, Spencer starred alongside Jon Cryer and Donald Faison on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Extended Family."

Film Career

Spencer made her film debut in the 2001 horror film "Campfire Stories." She went on to appear in the coming-of-age comedy "Graduation Night" in 2003 and the dramedy "A Coat of Snow" in 2005. In 2007, she was in the horror film "Jekyll." Three years later, Spencer appeared in the suspense thriller "In My Sleep." She followed that with a supporting role as the lost love of Daniel Craig's main character in the 2011 space Western "Cowboys & Aliens." In 2012, Spencer appeared in two films: the spy romcom "This Means War" and the biographical surfing drama "Chasing Mavericks." She had an even bigger year in 2013, when she starred in the psychological horror film "The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia" and the romantic drama "Kilimanjaro," and had a supporting part in Sam Raimi's fantasy adventure film "Oz the Great and Powerful."

In 2014, Spencer appeared opposite Jason Bateman in the cast of the ensemble film "This is Where I Leave You," based on the novel by Jonathan Tropper. She also acted in the crime thriller "The Forger," co-starring John Travolta and Christopher Plummer. In early 2015, Spencer appeared in the anthology film "The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards," based on Robert Boswell's book of the same name. Later that year, she starred in "A Beautiful Now" and "H8RZ." Spencer next starred opposite Chris Messina in the 2016 film "The Sweet Life," about a pair of depressed people who travel to the Golden Gate Bridge to take their lives. Two years later, she appeared in the fantasy film "Buttons: A Christmas Tale."

Production Company

With director Duke Johnson, Spencer has a production company called Innerlight Films. The company has mostly produced short films, such as "Here and Now" and "Winter Light." It also produced the feature film "The Actor," directed by Johnson and based on the novel "Memory" by Donald E. Westlake.

Personal Life

In 2004, Spencer wed Andrew Pruett. The couple had a son in 2008 and divorced in 2013.