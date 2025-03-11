What is Aaron Goodwin's net worth?

Aaron Goodwin is an American reality television star, camera operator, and equipment technician who has a net worth of $2.5 million.

Aaron Goodwin emerged as one of paranormal television's most recognizable personalities through his long-running role on Travel Channel's hit series "Ghost Adventures." Initially joining the show as a cameraman in 2008, Goodwin quickly became an integral on-screen presence alongside lead investigator Zak Bagans. Known for his distinctive appearance—typically sporting a backward cap and casual attire—and his often comical reactions to unexplained phenomena, Goodwin gained popularity for his relatability and genuine fear responses during investigations. Despite his initial skepticism about the paranormal, Goodwin transformed into a believer following numerous personal experiences while filming. His willingness to serve as "bait" in potentially haunted locations, often investigating alone in the darkest corners of haunted buildings, endeared him to fans of the long-running series. In March 2025, Goodwin's personal life made headlines when his wife Victoria was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against him.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Aaron Goodwin developed an interest in filmmaking and camera work early in his life. Before joining "Ghost Adventures," Goodwin worked as a freelance cameraman in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he built his technical skills across various types of productions. His fateful meeting with Zak Bagans occurred when he was hired to assist with camera work on independent film projects.

The connection with Bagans proved pivotal when Goodwin was invited to join the small crew filming what would become the "Ghost Adventures" documentary in 2004. This feature-length project, which investigated alleged hauntings at the Old Washoe Club in Virginia City, Nevada, ultimately served as the pilot for the television series that would launch in 2008 on the Travel Channel.

Goodwin's initial role was primarily behind the camera, but his authentic reactions to strange occurrences and engaging personality quickly elevated him to become an on-screen team member alongside Bagans and fellow investigator Nick Groff.

Rise to Fame on "Ghost Adventures"

What distinguished Goodwin on "Ghost Adventures" was his journey from skeptic to believer. In early episodes, he often expressed doubt about paranormal phenomena, providing a grounded perspective that resonated with viewers. However, after reportedly experiencing unexplained events—including being "possessed" during an investigation at Bobby Mackey's Music World in Kentucky—Goodwin became increasingly convinced of supernatural realities.

As the show progressed through its 17+ seasons, Goodwin developed a signature role as the team member frequently sent alone into the most allegedly active areas of haunted locations. His terrified reactions and running commentary during these solo missions became highlights of many episodes, creating moments of both tension and comic relief.

Goodwin's prominence on the show increased after Nick Groff's departure in 2014, solidifying his position as Bagans' primary investigative partner. His technical expertise with cameras, audio equipment, and other paranormal investigation tools also proved valuable to the show's production quality.

Personal Brand and Side Projects

Beyond "Ghost Adventures," Goodwin leveraged his fame to develop a personal brand and pursue entrepreneurial ventures. He launched his own clothing line called "Big Steppin," featuring his catchphrases and paranormal-themed designs. Goodwin also created a coffee brand called "Aaron Goodwin's #1 Fans Coffee," catering to his passionate fanbase.

His social media presence grew substantially, with Goodwin regularly engaging with fans on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. He frequently shares behind-the-scenes content from "Ghost Adventures" productions and glimpses into his personal life, building a community around his paranormal experiences and other interests.

Goodwin has appeared at numerous paranormal conventions and fan events, where he shares his experiences and perspectives on ghost hunting. His approachable demeanor and willingness to discuss his supernatural encounters have made him a favorite among paranormal enthusiasts.

Real Estate

In August 2016, Aaron paid $980,000 for a home in Las Vegas. Today, this home is worth around $1.5 million.

Personal Life and Recent Developments

In August 2022, Aaron married Victoria Cadenas at Disneyland's Haunted House Mansion. They had been dating since 2018.

In a shocking development reported on March 11, 2025, Victoria was arrested in Nevada on suspicion of soliciting the murder of her husband. According to reports, she allegedly communicated with an inmate in a Florida prison about having Aaron killed while he was filming "Ghost Adventures" in California. The alleged plot was discovered when authorities seized a contraband phone containing messages that referenced payments and plans. Victoria allegedly set aside over $11,000 for the murder plot. Here are some of the messages Victoria allegedly sent the innmate:

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

"He's asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

When the news broke, Aaron Goodwin expressed being "blindsided" by the arrest and allegations, stating that he believed his marriage was stable. Just days before the arrest, Victoria had posted photos of the couple together with their cat on social media, giving no public indication of marital troubles. Victoria denied the allegations.