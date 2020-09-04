Wes Edens Net Worth

Wes Edens net worth: Wes Edens is an American businessman who has a net worth of $600 million. He is perhaps best known for co-owning the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wes Edens was born in Montana in October 1961. He graduated from Oregon State University and is a private equity investor and hedge fund manager. Edens co-founded Fortress Investment Group and founded New Fortress Energy. He is a co-owner of the National Basketball Association team the Milwaukee Bucks with Marc Lasry. Wes Edens is also the owner of the eSports team FlyQuest. He is majority shareholder of the Premier League team Aston Villa with Nassef Sawiris. Edens started his career working for Lehman Brothers and then worked for BlackRock. He is the chairman of Nationstar Mortgage. Edens and Lasry purchased the Milwaukee Bucks for $550 million from Herb Kohl in 2014 and the franchise was valued at just over $1 billion in 2018.

