Suhail Rizvi net worth: Suhail Rizvi is an Indian American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $700 million. He is best known for his large stake in Twitter and for owning Playboy, among many investments. At the time of Twitter's IPO, Suhail was reportedly close to being a billionaire.

Suhail Rizvi was born in India in 1965. He graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a venture capitalist who is the Chief Investment Officer at Rizvi Traverse Management LLC. Rizvi sits on the Wharton Undergraduate Executive Board. His investments have included Twitter, Square, Facebook, and Flipboard. He has also invested in entertainment and telecommunications. His company acquired an equity ownership stake in Summit Entertainment in 2007 and that company was acquired by Lions Gate for $412.5 million in 2012. Suhail Rizvi's firm acquired controlling interest in International Creative Management in 2005. In 2015 his company acquired 3d cinema technology RealD for $551 million.

Playboy: In 2011 Hugh Hefner and an investment firm called Icon Acquisition Holdings took Playboy Enterprises private after many years a public company. Rizvi Traverse soon bought out Icon. At the time of Hefner's death, Rizvi owned 65% of Playboy Enterprises Inc. Hefner of 35% of Playboy Enterprises and 100% of the physical magazine. Playboy Enterprises owned the actual Playboy Mansion which was sold in 2016 for $100 million to Twinkie billionaire heir Daren Metropoulos.