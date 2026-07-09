What is Loïc Féry's Net Worth?

Loïc Féry is a French businessman, financier, hedge fund founder, and soccer executive who has a net worth of $400 million.

Loïc Féry is best known as the founder of Chenavari Investment Managers, a London-based asset management firm specializing in credit markets. He is also known in European sports circles as the longtime owner and president of FC Lorient, the French soccer club he acquired in 2009 at the age of 35.

Loïc Féry's fortune comes primarily from finance. After beginning his career in Hong Kong and London with Société Générale and Crédit Agricole, he founded Chenavari during the subprime crisis in 2007. The firm grew into a major credit-focused investment manager serving institutional clients, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, real estate investors, and private clients. French business publication Challenges estimated Féry's fortune at €320 million in 2023, up from €120 million in 2011. Converted to dollars and adjusted for subsequent growth, that supports a net worth estimate in the $400 million range.

Early Life and Education

Loïc Féry was born on March 15, 1974, in Nancy, France. He grew up in a middle-class family, with both of his parents working as teachers. A strong student, he earned a scientific baccalaureate with high honors before attending Lycée du Parc in Lyon, one of France's elite preparatory schools.

Féry went on to attend HEC Paris, one of Europe's most prestigious business schools. While still a student, he showed an early interest in entrepreneurship, taking time away from school to work on a telematics project in Eastern Europe. He later completed an internship in a trading room, an experience that helped steer him toward financial markets.

Finance Career

After graduating from HEC Paris in 1997, Féry began his finance career in Hong Kong during the Asian financial crisis. He worked for Société Générale and became involved in credit markets across Southeast Asia. He remained in Hong Kong until 2000, then briefly pursued an entrepreneurial project called Asiabooster, which was designed to help European technology startups expand into Asia. The project was cut short by the collapse of the dot-com bubble.

Féry returned to Europe in 2001 and settled in London, where he joined Crédit Agricole's investment banking operation. He was tasked with building the bank's credit business in London and quickly became one of the firm's rising stars. By the end of 2006, he was overseeing a large team, and in 2007 he was reportedly the highest-paid person in the Crédit Agricole group.

His career at the bank ended abruptly later that year after a trader in a New York team under his responsibility lost roughly €200 million. Féry was fired, a setback that pushed him toward launching his own firm.

Chenavari Investment Managers

At the end of 2007, in the middle of the global credit crisis, Féry founded Chenavari Investment Managers. The firm was named after Mont Chenavari, a peak visible from his family's home in Ardèche.

Chenavari specialized in credit markets, investing client money in areas such as corporate financing, real estate assets, structured credit, and other debt-related strategies. The timing was risky, but also opportunistic. Credit markets were under extreme pressure, and Féry's background gave him a chance to build a business around the dislocations created by the crisis.

The firm grew into a significant London-based investment manager with several billion dollars in assets under management. Chenavari's success became the foundation of Féry's personal fortune and placed him among the wealthiest self-made financiers in France.

FC Lorient

Féry's other major public role has been in professional soccer. In 2009, he acquired FC Lorient, a club based in Brittany, France. At 35, he became the youngest president of a Ligue 1 club.

During his tenure, Lorient experienced both promotion and relegation, but Féry remained closely associated with the club for more than 15 years. He became known as a hands-on owner and executive, balancing his finance career in London with his responsibilities in French football. Lorient was also noted at times for careful financial management, including periods when it operated without the heavy debt seen at many other clubs.

In January 2026, FC Lorient was sold to Black Knight Football Club, the soccer investment group backed by American businessman Bill Foley. The group also had interests in clubs including AFC Bournemouth. Féry remained president of Lorient after the sale and became a shareholder in the parent company.

Personal Life

Loïc Féry was married to Olivia Féry, formerly Olivia Gravereaux, a former professional tennis player. Olivia competed in the women's doubles main draw at the 1991 French Open and later represented Hong Kong in Fed Cup competition. The couple married in 2001 and divorced in 2022.

Their son, Arthur Fery, became a professional tennis player representing Great Britain. Arthur attended Stanford University and became one of the breakout stars of Wimbledon in 2026, reaching the semifinals as a wild card. Arthur's rise brought renewed attention to the Féry family, which combines elite tennis, high finance, and European soccer in one unusually wide-ranging story.