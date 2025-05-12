What is Kelly Evans' net worth and salary?

Kelly Evans is an accomplished American journalist and television personality who has a net worth of $6 million. Kelly Evans' salary is $3 million per year.

Kelly Evans is an accomplished American journalist who serves as the anchor of CNBC's "The Exchange" and co-anchor of "Power Lunch," broadcasting from the network's headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. She has established herself as a respected voice in financial journalism, joining CNBC in February 2012 after working as a reporter and columnist for The Wall Street Journal, where she covered real estate and economics, wrote the "Ahead of the Tapes" column, and hosted the daily "News Hub" on WSJ.com.

Education and Early Career

Born on July 17, 1985, in Syracuse, New York, and raised in Lexington, Virginia, Evans

Evans graduated magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University with a bachelor's degree in business journalism, where she was a George Washington Honor Scholar on a full academic scholarship. During her high school years at Rockbridge County High School, she earned eight letters in lacrosse, cross country, and track, demonstrating the drive and discipline that would later characterize her professional career.

Her journalism career began in 2007 at The Wall Street Journal during the early stages of the credit crunch, giving her valuable experience reporting on economics and real estate during a pivotal economic moment. This challenging environment provided her with exceptional opportunities to develop her skills as she was occasionally tasked with reporting the day's top stories as an intern due to the newsroom chaos of covering the economic crisis.

CNBC Career

Evans has held various roles at CNBC since joining the network. She was initially based in CNBC Europe's London headquarters from May 2012 to May 2013 before returning to the United States. Throughout her tenure, she has co-anchored several programs including "Closing Bell," "Squawk on the Street," and "Worldwide Exchange" before taking on her current roles with "The Exchange" and "Power Lunch."

She is also the author of "The Exchange" newsletter, which features her commentary on significant market stories. Her reporting focuses on finance, economics, and real estate, with particular interest in macroeconomics and understanding the broader economic landscape. Evans has gained recognition for her ability to connect complex financial concepts to larger societal trends.

Personal Life

Evans is married to Eric Chemi, whom she met at CNBC where he worked as a sports reporter. The couple wed on April 22, 2017, and have five children together. Evans has spoken about balancing her demanding career with family life, noting that ambition can apply both to professional pursuits and to creating "a big, beautiful family." She has managed this balance by broadcasting from a home studio in Ridgewood, New Jersey during periods of maternity leave.