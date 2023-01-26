Joshua Kushner Net Worth:

What is Joshua Kushner's net worth?

Joshua Kushner is an American businessman, entrepreneur, and investor who has a net worth of $3.5 billion. Joshua Kurshner earned the majority of his net worth as the founder of the venture capital firm Thrive Capital. He is also the co-founder of Oscar Insurance. And it should be noted that he comes from an extremely wealthy real estate family. Joshua's brother Jared Kushner, which means Ivanka Trump is his sister-in-law. A 2018 wealth disclosure report from Jared, showed that the family controls a $7 billion real estate portfolio and that each sibling's share of that trust is worth $800 million. In 2018 Josh married Victoria's Secret supermodel Karlie Kloss. They had been dating since 2012.

Early Life and Education

Joshua Kushner was born in Livingston, New Jersey in June 1985. His parents are Charles and Sheryl Kushner. His paternal grandparents were polish Holocaust survivors who settled in the US after World War II. His grandfather Joseph laid the groundwork for what became a family real estate empire.

Today the Kushner Companies is a highly successful real estate development company with a portfolio of more than 4,000 apartments in New Jersey as well as over 60 major buildings in New York City, notably the GM Building, 229 West 43rd Street and 666 Fifth Avenue. In 2005 Charles was convicted on 18 criminal counts and sentenced to two years in prison, serving 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and was disbarred in New Jersey.

Josh graduated from Harvard in 2008 and then Harvard Business School in 2011.

Thrive Capital

Kushner's career started at Goldman Sachs but within a year of leaving Harvard undergrad he had already founded a venture capital firm firm called Thrive Capital. Thrive was the second-largest investor in Instagram, having invested in two rounds. Thrive's second Instagram investment was at a private valuation of $500 million. This deal closed in April 2012. Several days after the deal closed, Instagram was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion.

Thrive was also an early investor in the medical technology company Oscar Health Inc, eventually amassing a 20% equity stake in the firm. Unfortunately Oscar's stock price declined more than 90% after going public in March 2021.

In January 2023, Thrive Capital raised $175 million in a round led by a consortium of billionaires like Jorge Paulo Lemann, Henry Kravis and Mukesh Ambani. The funding round valued Thrive at $5.3 billion. At that point Josh owned roughly 50% of Thrive's equity. When combined with his family wealth, that increased Josh's net worth to $3.5 billion. Interestingly that made Josh $1.5 billion richer than this brother's father-in-law, Donald Trump.

Personal Life

Josh and model Karlie Kloss began dating in 2012. They became engaged in July 2018 and married in October 2019. Before getting engaged, Karlie converted to Judaism. They welcomed their first child in 2021.