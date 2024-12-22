Last Updated: December 22, 2024
Category:
Richest BusinessWall Street
Net Worth:
$5 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 13, 1971 (53 years old)
Birthplace:
Southfield, Massachusetts
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Economist

What is Jonas Max Ferris' net worth?

Jonas Max Ferris is an economist, investor advisor, and economic analyst who has a net worth of $5 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife, Dagen McDowell.

Jonas Max Ferris gained prominence through his regular appearances on Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. A graduate of Manhattan College, Ferris went on to found MAXFunds.com in 1999, an investment advisory and mutual fund ratings website that focuses on helping investors analyze and understand various investment options.

Ferris began his television career as a panelist on Fox Business Network's "Cashin' In," where he became known for his practical investment advice and ability to explain complex financial concepts to general audiences. It was during his time on this show that he met his future wife, Dagen McDowell, who was also a regular panelist.

Fox Business contributor Jonas Max Ferris (via Getty)

Beyond his television appearances, Ferris has established himself as a respected voice in investment strategy and economic analysis. Through MAXFunds.com, he has worked to provide transparency in mutual fund investments, particularly focusing on helping individual investors understand the complexities of fund management and fee structures.

As an economist and financial advisor, Ferris has developed a reputation for his balanced approach to market analysis. He frequently provides commentary on market trends, economic policies, and investment strategies across various Fox Business programs. His expertise particularly shines when discussing mutual funds, retirement planning, and long-term investment strategies.

Ferris and McDowell married in 2005, creating a unique dynamic where both spouses are prominent figures in financial media. They occasionally appear together on Fox Business programming, where their different perspectives and expertise complement each other in financial discussions.

Throughout his career, Ferris has maintained his focus on educating everyday investors about financial markets and investment opportunities. He continues to contribute to financial news programming while managing MAXFunds.com and providing investment advisory services. His straightforward approach to explaining financial concepts has made him a valued voice in both television commentary and investment advisory services.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
