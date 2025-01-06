What Is Joe Kernen's Net Worth and Salary?

Joe Kernen is an American CNBC news anchor and author who has a net worth of $16 million. Joe Kernen is the co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," and his annual salary at CNBC is $3 million per year. Kernen came to CNBC in 1991 when the network merged with Financial News Network. Before working for CNBC, he spent ten years as a stockbroker. In 2011, Joe published the book "Your Teacher Said What?!: Defending Our Kids from the Liberal Assault on Capitalism," which he wrote with his daughter, Blake, who was in fifth grade at the time.

Early Life

Joe Kernen was born Joseph Richard Kernen on January 6, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was raised in Western Hills, Cincinnati, and he attended St. Xavier High School. After graduating in 1974, Joe earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. Kernen then enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his Master's thesis on cancer and graduated with a master's degree in molecular biology.

Career

Kernen worked as a stockbroker for ten years before joining Financial News Network, and FNN merged with CNBC in 1991. In 1995, Joe began co-hosting the morning news program "Squawk Box." He has also appeared on "ESPN SportsCentury," (2000), "McEnroe" (2004), "The Apprentice" (2009), "Piers Morgan Live" (2011), "On the Record w/ Brit Hume" (2012), "Fox and Friends" (2012), "Talking Dead" (2014), and "Worldwide Exchange" (2016–2018). Kernen was featured in the 2011 HBO film "Too Big to Fail," and he guest-starred in a 2012 episode of the FX series "Damages."

In 2012, during the fiscal cliff crisis, Joe (at CNBC) initiated a "Rise Above" campaign to pressure Congress to cut spending. In February 2014, "The Huffington Post" reported Kernen as saying that climate change and higher temperatures in January 2014 were likely not a result of increased CO2, but rather of something more inexplicable. "It's almost like witchcraft," Joe was quoted as saying. "In the middle ages it was witchcraft. You would have attributed adverse weather events to witchcraft." Kernen has criticized climate science publicly before, and also used the word "witch" on Twitter in September 2014 when referring to the work of climate scientists, tweeting at biological anthropologist Greg Laden: "…every adverse weather event? 15 years of flat global temps? You're no better than a witch doctor."

In September 2013, Joe imitated an Indian accent on "Squawk Box" while discussing the Indian rupee. After he asked if rupees are "good at 7-11," co-host Becky Quick said that Kernen's comments were insulting, and he apologized. In a later statement to "Mail Online," Joe said, "Last Friday, I made an inappropriate and insensitive remark on 'Squawk Box.' I apologize for any offense it caused."

Personal Life

Kernen's nicknames are "The Hair" and "The Kahuna." Joe married former commodities trader Penelope Scott on a golf course in 1998, and they welcomed a daughter, Blake, in 2000. Joe and Penelope met in 1996 after she joined CNBC. Joe and Blake co-wrote the 2011 book "Your Teacher Said What?!: Defending Our Kids from the Liberal Assault on Capitalism" when Blake was ten years old.

Real Estate

In September 203, Joe paid $566,000 for a 4,800-square-foot home in Short Hills, New Jersey. Today this home is worth around $4 million.