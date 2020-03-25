Jeffrey Sprecher net worth: Jeffrey Sprecher is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $500 million. He is best known for being the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. Through Jeffrey's wealth, his wife Kelly Loeffler's net worth of $500 million makes her the richest member of Congress.

Jeffrey Sprecher was born in Madison, Wisconsin in February 1955. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his MBA from Pepperdine University. Sprecher is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. He first worked at Trane and then took a job at Western Power Group. Jeffrey Sprecher purchased the Continental Power Exchange from MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company for $1 plus the assumption of debt in 1996 and the company later became Intercontinental Exchange. In 2020 Sprecher and his wife U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler sold millions of dollars of stock in companies vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic after learning privileged information. The couple lives in a $10.5 million estate in Tuxedo Park in Atlanta, GA. It is reportedly the most-expensive home ever bought in Atlanta proper.