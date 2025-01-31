Last Updated: February 1, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessWall Street
Net Worth:
$4 Billion
Birthdate:
1934 (91 years old)
Birthplace:
Brooklyn
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Businessperson, Investor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Ira Rennert's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Career Beginnings
  4. Renco Group
  5. Philanthropy
  6. $400 Million Hamptons Estate
  7. Personal Life

What is Ira Rennert's Net Worth?

Ira Rennert is an American billionaire businessman who has a net worth of $4 billion. Ira Rennert serves as the CEO and chairman of the Renco Group. The company owns several mills and mines in the Americas that have caused serious pollution problems, and in 2001 the US Department of Justice and the EPA filed suit against the company. Among his other activities, Rennert has made charitable donations to many groups with his wife Ingeborg Hanna, and has endowed chairs at multiple universities.

Early Life and Education

Ira Rennert was born on May 31, 1934 in New York City to immigrant parents from Poland and Romania. For his higher education, he went to Brooklyn College, graduating in 1954. Rennert went on to attend business school at New York University, obtaining his master's degree in 1956.

Career Beginnings

Rennert began his career working as a Wall Street credit analyst in 1956. He was also a partner at Rubin, Rennert & Co. In 1962, Rennert started his own firm, I. L. Rennert & Co., but his license was revoked in 1964 after he kept operating without sufficient capital. He was ultimately banned from the securities industry.

Renco Group

In 1975, Rennert founded the holding company the Renco Group. He built the company by acquiring the shares of struggling companies and issuing junk bonds to finance the acquisition. Rennert was also backed by blue-chip mutual funds and hedge funds that kept him from having to invest much of his own money in the enterprise. In 1988, Renco purchased the steel company that would become WCI Steel, with Rennert selling bonds totaling $300 million. The following year, Renco acquired Magnesium Corp., the largest magnesium producer in Utah. In 1996, Renco Metals was created as a holding company for Magnesium Corp., and $150 million in bonds was issued. Magnesium Corp., along with the Renco subsidiary Doe Run Company, have faced severe backlash for causing pollution across the Americas. In 2001, the US Department of Justice and the EPA filed suit against Magnesium Corp. and Renco for dumping hazardous waste around the Great Salt Lake. Magnesium Corp. subsequently declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, although Rennert was able to restructure the group into US Magnesium and avoid legal liability. In 2007, a federal judge ruled in favor of Renco and US Magnesium, which had taken steps to significantly reduce their toxic emissions.

(Photo by Tim Boxer/Getty Images)

Philanthropy

With his wife Ingeborg Hanna, Rennert has made many philanthropic contributions, particularly in connection with major universities. At Boston University, the pair donated $5 million for the creation of the Wiesel Center, and at Yeshiva University's Sy Syms School of Business they funded the Rennert Entrepreneurial Institute. Rennert and his wife also established the Ira Leon Rennert Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance at New York University and founded the Ingeborg Rennert Center for Jerusalem Studies at Bar-Ilan University. Moreover, the couple has endowed chairs at several universities, including at Columbia University. Among their other philanthropic endeavors, Rennert and his wife helped fund the creation of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation in Jerusalem, and funded the construction of a new mikvah at the Fifth Avenue Synagogue in New York.

$400 Million Hamptons Estate

Since the 1990s, Rennert has owned a 63-acre beachfront estate in Sagaponack, New York that is considered to be one of the largest occupied residential compounds in the country. It includes a 66,000-square-foot main house and a total of 29 bedrooms and 39 bathrooms. In total, there are 110,000 square feet of living space across the property. There's also a basketball court, two tennis courts, a pair of squash courts, a bowling alley, a carousel, a large swimming pool, and a $150,000 hot tub surrounded by another pool. The garage can fit 100 cars. The value of his Hamptons estate has been estimated in the $400-500 million range. It consistently ranks among the most expensive homes in the world. Elsewhere, Rennert owns a duplex apartment on Park Avenue in Manhattan and a home in Israel.

Personal Life

With his wife Ingeborg Hanna, who serves as the director of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Rennert has three children: Tamara, Yonina, and Ari.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Michael Price Net Worth
    Michael
    Price
  2. Gennady Timchenko Net Worth
    Gennady
    Timchenko
  3. Leon G. Cooperman Net Worth
    Leon
    G. Cooperman
  4. Amos Hostetter Net Worth
    Amos
    Hostetter
  5. Lily Safra Net Worth
    Lily
    Safra
  6. Condoleezza Rice Net Worth
    Condoleezza
    Rice
  7. Cyndi Lauper Net Worth
    Cyndi
    Lauper
  8. Lily Collins Net Worth
    Lily
    Collins
  9. Chuck Todd Net Worth
    Chuck
    Todd
  10. Tekashi69 Net Worth
    Tekashi69
  11. Pete Davidson Net Worth
    Pete
    Davidson
  12. Justin Tucker Net Worth
    Justin
    Tucker
  13. Jordan Spieth Net Worth
    Jordan
    Spieth
  14. Lisa Lisa Net Worth
    Lisa
    Lisa
  15. Carmelo Anthony Net Worth
    Carmelo
    Anthony
  16. Ric Ocasek Net Worth
    Ric
    Ocasek