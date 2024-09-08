Last Updated: September 9, 2024
What is David Faber's Net Worth and Salary? 

David Faber is an American financial journalist, market news analyst, and author who has a net worth of $12 million. David Faber works for the television cable network CNBC, having joined in 1993. On the network, he is the longest-serving host of the live Wall Street business show "Squawk on the Street," which premiered in 2005. Faber has also hosted the newsmagazine program "Business Nation" since early 2007.

Early Life and Education

David Faber was born on March 10, 1964 in New York City to Jewish parents. He was raised in Queens. For his higher education, he attended Tufts University, graduating cum laude in 1985 with his bachelor's degree in English.

CNBC

After working for seven years at Institutional Investor magazine, Faber joined the television cable network CNBC in 1993. On the network, he is the longest-serving host of the business show "Squawk on the Street," which premiered in 2005. Originally a one-hour program, it doubled its airtime in 2007. "Squawk on the Street" broadcasts live from the New York Stock Exchange and covers the day's first 90 minutes of trading on Wall Street. In 2011, Faber was joined on the program by new co-hosts Carl Quintanilla and Jim Cramer. From 2014 to 2020 and again starting in 2023, he was joined by Sara Eisen. Faber is known for his segment "The Faber Report," in which he tracks companies and stocks in the headlines.

In addition to "Squawk on the Street," Faber hosts the monthly hour-long newsmagazine program "Business Nation," which premiered in early 2007. On that show, he presents a mixture of profiles, interviews, features, and investigative pieces focused on headline stories in the world of business. Faber's other hosting work for CNBC has included various documentaries on major corporations, such as eBay and Wal-Mart.

CNBC Salary

For his work at CNBC, David Faber earns an annual salary of $4 million.

Getty

Books

As an author, Faber released his first book, "The Faber Report," in 2002. His next book was "And Then the Roof Caved In," which was published in 2009. The year after that, Faber published "House of Cards: The Origins of the Collapse," about the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Jeopardy!

In 2012, Faber competed on, and won, the television game show "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Nearly a decade later, in the summer of 2021, he served as a guest host on the regular version of "Jeopardy!"

Honors and Awards

For his CNBC documentary "The Age of Walmart," Faber won both a Peabody Award and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award in 2005. Later, in 2010, he won the Gerald Loeb Award for Television Enterprise for his work on the program "House of Cards."

Personal Life

In 2000, Faber wed Jenny Harris, a business journalist and television producer.

